Robbie Williams' £20k-a-month London rental home is up for sale at £22.5million

The mansion that Robbie Williams rented during his legal battle with his neighbour, Led Zeppelin's Jimmy Page, has hit the market for £22.5million. The singer, his wife Ayda Field and their children stayed in the north London residence during his lengthy bid to extend his Grade II-listed property in Holland Park, which he bought in 2013.

After being rejected three times, Robbie's renovation plans for an underground swimming pool were finally approved in December 2018, despite concerns from Jimmy that the work would damage the intricate decoration on his Grade I-listed mansion next door. The work on Robbie's 46-room home was permitted to be carried out on the condition that he and Jimmy held a "special meeting" to talk it over.

Robbie spent a reported £20,000 a month to rent the seven-bedroom Victorian residence in St John's Wood, which has a swimming pool, cocktail bar and cinema screen, as well as a gym, steam room and treatment room of which the estate agents said: "The leisure complex is one of the best in a private residence in central London."

Along with his wife Ayda, Robbie had shared several photos from within their rental property, including a snap of himself reading his former bandmate Gary Barlow's autobiography in the bath. Another photo taken ahead of a night out offered a glimpse at the hallway and living room, which have painted wooden flooring, period features, and a chic monochrome colour scheme.

The couple also own an incredible home in Los Angeles, and a third residence in Malibu, that once belonged to Janet Jackson. Robbie and Ayda spent a reported £15.9million on the mansion in 2018, which has four bedrooms, an outdoor swimming pool, and a picturesque beachfront location.

