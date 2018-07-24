Robbie Williams and Ayda Field have just bought an insane £15.9m Malibu mansion Wow!

Robbie Williams and Ayda Field have invested their X Factor pay cheque into a £15.9million Malibu mansion that once belonged to Janet Jackson – and it looks incredible! The Italian-style villa is located close to the beach with stunning sea views and complete privacy away from the public eye.

Boasting four bedrooms, a private swimming pool and huge family room where they can spend time with their two young children, Teddy and Charlie, it's easy to see why the couple were so charmed by the property. The spacious residence spans 3,592-square-foot over three storeys, with a gourmet kitchen featuring a breakfast bar and separate dining area, as well as a master bedroom suite with its own custom spa bath and private ocean-view terrace. It was most recently owned by Netflix executive Ted Sarandos, while Janet Jackson also lived there in the late 2000s.

Robbie Williams and Ayda Field have bought a new house in Malibu

Robbie and Ayda's investment comes just a week after it was confirmed they had joined the new X Factor judging panel alongside Louis Tomlinson and Simon Cowell. The couple have reportedly signed a £10million deal – a sizeable sum towards their new property.

Former Take That star Robbie and his wife also own another home in Los Angeles, as well as a £17.5million mansion in west London. Ayda's Loose Women co-star Nadia Sawalha has given further insight into the couple's Los Angeles home after her visit there at the end of April, revealing that they have their own housekeeping staff and a chef on hand to cater to their every need.

The property has stunning sea views and a private pool

Nadia said: "We went to Ayda and Robbie's house, which was gorgeous. I was trying to be really cool… of course me, I went straight into the larder because I've always wanted a larder, which I think Ayda did think was particularly weird. And then we all just sat out by the pool."

She continued: "They have all these wonderful staff but they all look like they're just mates. There was a cook doing this amazing vegan food… their children are so adorable… and they've got a horse in the hall with a lampshade on its head."