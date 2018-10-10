Robbie Williams' wife Ayda gives glimpse inside London home after return to UK for royal wedding The couple have returned to the UK from Los Angeles

Robbie Williams and his wife Ayda Field have jetted back to the UK for a very special reason – their daughter Theodora is set to act as a bridesmaid at Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank's royal wedding on Friday. The couple returned to their London home from Los Angeles earlier this week, but Ayda revealed that the jet lag was getting to them in an amusing video.

The Instagram clip gave a unique glimpse at their £17.5million mansion, as Ayda caught Robbie asleep in an armchair while he was playing video games. "Jet lag in full force… @robbiewilliams #manchild #fifa19 #thestruggleisreal," Ayda captioned the clip.

"Okay I'm going to see if Robbie Williams is still playing FIFA, he's been in here all night," Ayda says as she walks into a room that has a wall-mounted television and media unit that has been topped with a candle and scent diffuser. The camera pans to show Robbie asleep on a cream armchair with the games controller in his hands, prompting Ayda to say: "Stop it! No you're kidding me. Babe."

The dad-of-three was sat back with his feet up in the chair, with a glass coffee table to one side and a laptop on a chair in front of him. But he wasn't impressed to discover he was being filmed, and told his wife to "turn it off" as he woke up.

Robbie and his wife have homes in both Los Angeles and London, but have returned to the UK ahead of the royal wedding. It's shaping up to be a memorable few weeks for the couple, after welcoming their third child – daughter Coco – via surrogate at the beginning of September. Their eldest daughter Theodora, six, is also set to take a starring role in the royal wedding on Friday after being named as part of Princess Eugenie's bridal party alongside Prince George and Princess Charlotte, Savannah and Isla Phillips, Mia Tindall, and Maud Windsor.

