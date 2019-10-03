Little Mix's Leigh-Anne Pinnock shares a rare peek inside her incredible home See where the Little Mix singer lives with her boyfriend Andre Gray

Leigh-Anne Pinnock gave fans a look inside her beautiful home on Thursday as she prepared to go out to celebrate her birthday. The Little Mix singer - who is enjoying a few days at home before embarking on her tour of UK and Ireland with her bandmates - struck a pose in her hallway, telling fans: "Early bday celebrations."

As much as we love Leigh-Anne's outfit, we were even more impressed by the rare glimpse inside her house, which boasts a huge hallway with a curved staircase at the centre. Painted in a pale grey hue with stone flooring, the room has a black grand piano positioned under the stairs, while an open doorway in the background appears to lead through to the kitchen. In other photos posted on Instagram Stories, Leigh-Anne strutted across the hallway from her front door, which has glass panels on either side. "Bossy," she wrote.

Leigh-Anne Pinnock gave fans a rare glimpse inside her house

Leigh-Anne lives with her boyfriend Andre Gray, who plays football for Watford. The couple, who have been dating since 2016, moved in together a year ago, and have shared occasional glimpses inside their lavish mansion on Instagram.

GALLERY: Take a peek inside the Little Mix singers' fabulous houses

Another post shared by Leigh-Anne at Christmas in 2018 showed how they had decorated their hallway for the festive season with a huge Christmas tree at the bottom of the stairs, and lit-up garlands draped around the bannister.

The Little Mix singer lives with boyfriend Andre Gray

Meanwhile, the living room also has a white, grey and black colour scheme, with a large grey sofa covered with knitted throws and cushions. There is a built-in media unit with open shelving where the couple have displayed framed photos, candles, and several of Leigh-Anne's awards from her successful music career.

MORE: See Jesy Nelson's beautiful house

Leigh-Anne is not the only Little Mix singer to have invested in a beautiful property; Jesy Nelson regularly shares photos from inside her own luxurious home, while Perrie Edwards has moved in with boyfriend Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain. Jade, meanwhile, reportedly owns a £1million house in Surrey, but has refrained from sharing photos of her home on social media.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.