Stacey Solomon gives her house an amazing autumnal makeover The new mum proudly posed in her doorway with baby son Rex

While autumnal wreaths are becoming increasingly popular, Stacey Solomon has taken the new décor craze to the next level by transforming the entrance to her home into an autumn wonderland. The Loose Women star proudly showed off her amazing display on Sunday, revealing that she had decided to invest in an array of decorations as an early birthday present to herself.

Sharing a series of photos of the setup on Instagram, Stacey impressed her fans with the display, which included a wreath on her door, and a huge archway comprised of sunflowers, leaves and colourful foliage. Adding to the look was a crate topped with a selection of pumpkins, with a wicker basket and a bale of hay.

Stacey Solomon has transformed her house for autumn

"Happy Autumn. I decided to treat myself to an early birthday present. I've always wanted to do a proper Halloween/ Autumn front door. Last year was a lonely unicorn pumpkin and our trick or treater numbers really suffered," Stacey wrote, adding: "Well not this year! I've invested in a little display that I can keep forever and get out every year (obviously not the pumpkins, they'll be soup soon)."

GALLERY: See inside Stacey Solomon's family home

The mum-of-three continued: "I'm not sure if this is the result of a mild mid-life crisis but I'm going with it. Happy Pumpkin Season Everyone."

Stacey said the decorations were an early birthday gift to herself

Unsurprisingly, fans were amazed by Stacey's work, including Frankie Bridge, who commented: "Oh my goodness. I need this for Christmas!" Rochelle Humes wrote: "Omg Staceyyyyy!!! This is SO up my street. Looks fabulous." Meanwhile, mum-to-be Lydia Bright commented: "This is sooooo cute. I'm inspired."

RELATED: Autumn wreaths are the homeware buy you never knew you needed - discover the best on the high street

Stacey is not the only famous face who has decorated her home for autumn; Tom and Giovanna Fletcher recently unveiled the beautiful autumnal wreath they had hung on their front door, as did Zoe Sugg, who was also impressed by Stacey's décor, commenting: "AMAZING."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.