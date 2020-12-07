Kate Garraway's former Christmas tree at home with husband is so unique The GMB host has been staying with her children at their house in London

Kate Garraway's husband Derek Draper sadly continues his battle with COVID-19 in hospital after being diagnosed in March. Good Morning Britain host Kate and her two children Darcey and Billy have been staying at their family home in London in the meantime, and while they will have a different festive period this year, they went all out on a former Christmas tree.

Kate Garraway's former Christmas tree

Kate shared a photo back in 2017 as she posed alongside the feature for charity Save the Children's Christmas jumper challenge. She captioned it, "#me #xmastree Spot the difference? No, me neither! Day 17 of @Savechildrenuk #Christmasjumper challenge."

She went on to share the donation details for anyone willing to take part in the initiative at the time.

Kate previously revealed more Christmas decorations in the hallway

The tree had been positioned in the middle of a bay window in the living room of their home, and it was the decorations that set it apart from your average feature. While most of us tend to opt for a combination of multicoloured baubles, Kate and her family had dressed the tree with everything from pineapple tree hangings to red apple and teddy-bear shaped decorations. Barely a branch was left sparse, with baubles woven between string fairy lights and lines of metallic silver beads.

Kate and the family had also added more decorations on the window ledge as seen behind the tree.

As for other areas of the home, Kate previously invited HELLO! into the property in July, as she expressed her gratitude for the home as a sanctuary amid Derek's illness. She explained that they had been planting fruit and vegetables together, including a strawberry plant next to Derek's favourite chair.

"We bought this house because of the garden," she added. "I love gardening and Derek likes being in the garden and giving instructions. When we first moved in, it was covered in brambles, but there were also these yellow irises he adores."

