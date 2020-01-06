Kate Garraway reveals struggle with New Year clear out at home – and Eamonn Holmes can relate Kate was trying to be more organised in the New Year

Like many of us, Kate Garraway decided to get the New Year off to a good start by having a clear out in her home at the weekend. The I'm a Celebrity star admitted she regretted her decision in a candid Instagram post showing a look at her messy bedroom floor, as she was struggling to decide what to get rid of – and Eamonn Holmes could relate!

Writing on Instagram, Kate told followers: "Woke up weirdly early this morning with (even weirder for me) urge to spring clean and clear out – now slightly regretting what I started as there seems to just be more and more STUFF. Also keep finding things I haven't worn or used for ages and falling in love with it all over again. So the pile 'to go' doesn't seem to be getting any bigger – aaaargh!!!"

Kate Garraway tackled a home clear out on Sunday

The photo showed how Kate had an array of clothes scattered across her bedroom floor as part of her attempt to decide what to keep and what she no longer needs. And she wasn't the only ITV star having a clear out on Sunday; Eamonn Holmes commented to tell Kate he was also struggling with his own New Year home organisation. "Exactly what we are doing today Kate. My to go pile is the same as yours…. Going nowhere it seems."

Kate has previously admitted to being untidy at home, and shocked followers when she shared a look inside her messy bedroom on Instagram in 2018. However, it appears she is trying to turn over a new leaf for 2020, in a bid to declutter the house she shares with her husband Derek Draper and their children Darcey and Bill. The 52-year-old hasn't showed the finished result to her fans, but did reveal she had also taken down her Christmas tree on Sunday, admitting it was a "gloomy" day now that the festive break has ended and everyone was back at work.

