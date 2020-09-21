Kate Garraway's stunning entrance hall at London home unveiled

Good Morning Britain host Kate Garraway lives in north London with her husband Derek Draper and their two children Darcey and William. Sadly, her husband Derek continues his battle with COVID-19 in hospital, but Kate says their family home has become a sanctuary during such a tough time. She has shared several glimpses inside the property in the past, including a look at the stunning entrance hall and landing. Take a look…

SEE: Kate Garraway films inside stunning family kitchen

Kate Garraway's entrance hall

At Christmas time, Kate took to Instagram with a photo of herself in the hallway. It features dark wood parquet flooring, and grand high ceilings with white walls. There are white wooden stairs and a grey and white striped runner is fixed in place with metallic rods.

SEE: Kate Garraway's beautiful bedroom unveiled: see inside

During the festive period, Kate decorates the bannister with green holly, and a small surface at the side of the first set of stairs makes a perfect display area for various ornaments including a lightbox sign and two pug dogs with Santa hats.

Kate Garraway's landing

More recently, Kate shared a photo of the upper landing. She captioned it, "When you wake up to a full blown nerf battle…," after her children had taken over the space with crayons, duvets and pillows.

The photo showed that the carpet runner as seen on the first set also makes for a full carpet once it reaches the landing. In the background, a tall window spanning the height of one staircase is also seen. Kate has invested in a plug-in air freshener for the space.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Kate Garraway films inside home kitchen

In total, Kate's home has three storeys, and as well as a beautiful interior, she is a big fan of the home's garden. "We bought this house because of the garden," she previously told HELLO!. "I love gardening and Derek likes being in the garden and giving instructions. When we first moved in, it was covered in brambles, but there were also these yellow irises he adores." Kate and the children have since added a strawberry plant next to Derek's favourite chair in his absence.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.