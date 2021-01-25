Perrie Edwards' fans stunned by home transformation photo with boyfriend Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain The Little Mix star and footballer live in Surrey

Perrie Edwards and her boyfriend Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain live in a stunning mansion in Surrey, and a new post shared by their interior designer has given Little Mix fans a first look at the property after redecorating.

Bethany Riley @bethanyrinteriors shared the photo on Instagram with the caption: "A little sneak peek of the most beautiful home we just renovated for this lovely pair @perrieedwards @alexoxchamberlain. I'm so, so excited to share everything with you guys – the blog post will be going live on my website next Sunday!"

Perrie Edwards' home after renovation

It showed their gorgeous hallway with high-shine cream flooring, a fish tank built into the wall at one side and a cream armchair and side table. The image also offered a glimpse of the living room, which follows the same muted beige colour scheme, and appears to be furnished with an L-shaped sofa and metallic floor-length curtains.

Naturally, Perrie and Alex's fans were seriously impressed by the initial picture. One wrote: "Omg love this!" while another said: "Unreal! Please can you come and do my house?" and a third said: "Stunning. Love that chair."

Little Mix star Perrie and Liverpool and England footballer Alex moved in together in 2019, along with Perrie's cat Jack, and two dogs Hatchi and Travis. The couple have unveiled various areas of the property since living there, including their stunning garden.

It features a terrace area with a large outdoor sofa with cream cushions and a glass-topped table. There is also a fire pit in the middle, three leather and striped stools, and a trampoline elsewhere in the garden which Perrie previously revealed in a TikTok video.

Perrie Edwards' walk-in wardrobe

Perrie also has her own walk-in wardrobe with floor-to-ceiling shelves and a full-length mirror.

Perrie and Alex isolated at the property after their holiday to Ibiza last year.

