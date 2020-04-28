Little Mix's Perrie Edwards showcases her jaw-dropping walk-in wardrobe

Perrie Edwards has shared a look inside her incredible walk-in wardrobe, and she has an entire wall dedicated to her footwear collection! The Little Mix singer showcased the room in a series of Instagram Stories on Monday, after trying a new hairstyling technique that left her with corkscrew curls.

Standing in front of a full-length mirror with her cousin Ellie, who is isolating with Perrie and her boyfriend Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, the former X Factor winner shared an inadvertent look at her huge array of shoes.

Perrie Edwards gave fans a look inside her walk-in wardrobe

Floor-to-ceiling shelves have been fitted to store everything from trainers to boots and skyscraper heels, while an assortment of handbags also line the top shelf. The room looks to be where Perrie gets ready and takes some of her glamorous Instagram photos, as she has a ring light set up on a tripod next to the mirror.

RELATED: Inside the Little Mix singers' beautiful houses

Perrie lives in Surrey with her long-term boyfriend Alex, and has been giving fans regular insights into their home life throughout the COVID-19 lockdown. One video showed the pair filming a TikTok routine on marble steps that lead up from their kitchen to their hallway, while she previously revealed they had invested in a huge trampoline for their garden to keep them entertained during their extra time at home.

Perrie lives in Surrey with her boyfriend Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain

The 26-year-old and her Little Mix bandmates have all been keeping their followers updated with their lives in lockdown over recent weeks. Jesy Nelson has been showing off her incredible abs with a series of sultry snaps following her split from Chris Hughes, Jade Thirlwall has been amusing fans with spoof videos from her London flat, while Leigh-Anne Pinnock has been enjoying spending more time with her footballer boyfriend Andre Gray, who she thanked for lifting her mood.

MORE: 18 celebrity wardrobes and glam rooms that have to be seen to be believed

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.