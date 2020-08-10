Little Mix's Perrie Edwards unveils beautiful garden with boyfriend Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain The Little Mix singer has just returned from a holiday in Ibiza

Perrie Edwards and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain may have to quarantine for two weeks following their return from their holiday in Ibiza, but they have the perfect spot to do so. The couple live together in a gorgeous mansion in Surrey, and a recent video shared by the singer has offered a look at their beautiful garden.

GALLERY: Inside the Little Mix singers' fabulous houses

"Holiday from holiday!" Perrie captioned a clip which showed the stylish garden furniture they have set up on a terrace at the back of their house. A huge outdoor sofa with cream cushions sits on the patio directly in front of a set of double doors, with a glass-topped table positioned in front of it.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Perrie Edwards reveals a look at her enviable garden

The table has a fire pit at the centre that Perrie and Alex can light on summer evenings, but when it isn't in use the couple have placed three lanterns and ornaments at the middle.

They have also positioned three leather and striped seats on the other side of the table, which have been claimed by Perrie's pet dogs, Hatchi and Travis.

RELATED: More beautiful celebrity gardens to inspire you this summer

Perrie and Alex have lived together for a year, and have shared several glimpses at their beautiful home throughout the coronavirus lockdown, as they isolated together along with Perrie's cousin Ellie.

Perrie and Alex have a huge outdoor sofa and table with fire pit

Another post shared by the Little Mix singer showed her jaw-dropping walk-in wardrobe, which includes an entire wall of floor-to-ceiling shelving dedicated to her footwear collection. The room looks to be where Perrie gets ready and takes some of her glamorous Instagram photos, as she has a ring light set up on a tripod next to the mirror.

Perrie also posted a video that showed herself and Alex filming a TikTok routine on marble steps that lead up from their kitchen to their hallway, while she previously revealed they had invested in a huge trampoline for their garden to keep them entertained during their extra time at home.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.