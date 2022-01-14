Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel sell $29million New York penthouse Ryan Reynolds and Harry Styles also owned properties in the building

Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel have sold their luxury penthouse in New York for $29million (£21.1million), five years after they bought it.

The couple bought the four-bedroom, six-bathroom penthouse for $20million (£14.5million) back in 2017, meaning they have earned an impressive profit. And with stunning Manhattan views, modern décor and premium fixtures and fittings throughout, it is easy to see why it has been snapped up.

Residents of the building also have access to a swimming pool, Turkish bath and gym, along with a landscaped roof deck.

The apartment is located within a converted 1880s book bindery in Tribeca, and has proved popular with celebrities, with Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively, Harry Styles and Jennifer Lawrence among the other stars who bought homes there.

Justin and Jessica also own homes in Montana and Tennessee, along with a $35million Hollywood Hills home that they listed for sale in October 2021.

With the sale of their New York and Los Angeles properties it seems that the couple are keen to spend more time away from the spotlight and in the countryside with their two young sons, Silas and Phineas.

The family have been spending an increasing amount of time at their ski resort property in Montana, which they bought in 2015 as part of the Yellowstone Club in Big Sky, a private ski and golf resort that sits on 13,600 acres of land.

It offers residents 2,900 acres of ski trails and an 18-hole mountain golf course, so there is plenty of outdoor activities for the stars to enjoy with their children.

They are reportedly paying $30,000 a year for the home as per Forbes, after paying a $300,000 membership joining fee for the club. Justin and Jessica spent the majority of the COVID-19 pandemic at the home and delighted fans by giving them regular glimpses inside their impressive abode.

