Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel are selling their $35million Hollywood Hills home

Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel are moving on and making a huge profit in the process. The longtime couple made the monumental decision to sell the Hollywood Hills home which the singer bought all the way back in 2002!

While they will no doubt be sad to see the stunning pad removed from their impressive property portfolio, we are sure the price tag will help.

Justin bought the home for $8.3 during his N'SYNC days and now they're listing it for a whopping $35million and you can see all the photos inside here!

The villa boasts amazing views of the city and sits on a huge ten-acre plot. It has an enormous swimming pool and with seven bedrooms and 13 bathrooms, there's plenty of room for guests.

Justin and Jessica made many improvements to the house which also has a private screening room, tennis court and a guest house too.

It's by far the only property they own either as they have a penthouse in Tribeca, and houses in Montana and Tennessee too.

Justin, Jessica and their children are spending more time in Montana

They haven't stated why they're selling their Los Angeles abode, but they do appear to be spending more time away from the city now that they are parents to two children.

Both Justin and Jessica enjoy keeping their home life private, rarely sharing pictures or video of their personal moments together.

But Jessica delighted fans recently when she took to social media to share a snap of the pair about to begin a rousing Scrabble game at their home in Montana.

They have a stunning property at Yellowstone resort in Montana

Jessica and Justin are parents to two sons, six-year-old Silas and 14-month-old son Phineas. But Jessica says that while they recognize their father's music, they have no interest in watching her children's show.

"Silas definitely does with Justin because of Branch," she said, referencing Justin's Trolls character. "

"And also his music - whenever he hears daddy's song he'll go, 'oh yeah, that's dad, no big deal, whatever.' But the funny thing about Pete the Cat is I tried to get him to watch the show, he will not watch it."

