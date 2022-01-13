Robbie Williams sells incredible Wiltshire mansion at a £1.26million loss – see photos The former Take That singer put the home on the market in September

Robbie Williams has sold his country estate in Wiltshire, four months after putting it on the market. The singer had bought the property for £8.1million back in 2008, but has sold it at a loss, after reducing the asking price to £6.75million.

The seven-bedroom property sits on a 71-acre estate with its own football pitch, tennis court, and helicopter hangar. Other amenities include a spa with gym, indoor swimming pool, hot tub and sauna, along with an additional cottage on-site for guests, and two separate flats for members of staff.

Robbie sold the home via estate agents Knight Frank, and at the time of listing said the home, called Compton Bassett House, had been "the perfect escape" for his family.

"It is where Ayda and I truly fell in love and set roots as a couple. Since then, we have welcomed four beautiful children into the gracious rooms at Compton Bassett House, where we have shared much laughter and joy," Robbie said.

"The gardens and trees have enchanted us with their magic, and on rainy days, we have played and splashed around the indoor pool, much to our delight."

However, Robbie, Ayda and their four children now spend much of their time at their other home in Los Angeles, along with their luxurious townhouse in west London.

The former Take That singer also revealed he had fallen out of love with the property, saying in a podcast interview that "it gives me the creeps".

"Teddy told me, 'That room scares me. I don’t like that house'. I said, 'It scares me too. You don’t have to sleep there any more'. If there is great grief or great pain or tragedy, I think it can soak into the walls and leave an essence there that remains for a very, very long time," Robbie said.

