Royal kitchens that dreams are made of

There are lots of impressive features inside royal homes, but the vast cooking spaces have to be one of the most swoon-worthy. With her own team of 20 top chefs, it's little surprise that the kitchens in the Queen's homes could rival those of a restaurant, and other royals such as Prince Edward and Countess Sophie also have the most stunning cooking areas. Take a look inside…

Prince William and Kate Middleton's kitchen

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge shared a wholesome video of Kate with their three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis in their private kitchen. The family were getting stuck into baking for the Jubilee and the clip revealed their chic cooking space with large stove, white cupboards and wooden worktops.

Prince Edward and Sophie's kitchen at Bagshot Park

Prince Edward and the Countess of Wessex have given several glimpses inside their royal residence of Bagshot Park as they continue to work from home during the coronavirus pandemic. The mother-of-two sat in a corner of her kitchen for a video call, alongside open shelving with a telephone and selection of vases and ornaments on display. The family appear to have a classic dark navy fitted kitchen, with glass-fronted cabinets behind the Countess showing some of their fine china including an assortment of teapots and teacups and saucers on glass shelving.

Prince Harry and Meghan's kitchen at their former Los Angeles home

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle and their son Archie stayed at Tyler Perry's Los Angeles mansion while they hunted for a permanent property, and photos previously shared by the actor on Instagram have given a peek at the kitchen the couple would have used during their stay.

It features a top-of-the-range Wolf oven below a marble hood, with a sign that reads: "Only Believe" on the wall. The kitchen has wooden cabinets and marble worktops, with an island unit at the middle featuring copper saucepans hanging overhead.

We are yet to see inside the kitchen of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s £11.2million Santa Barbara home, however, judging on the glimpses we have had of their chic living room, we predict it is every inch as luxurious.

The Queen's kitchen at Buckingham Palace

We got a look inside the kitchens at Buckingham Palace when baker Sophie Cabot prepared Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank's royal wedding cake in 2018. The huge kitchens have a marble-topped unit where the baker could prepare the ingredients, with a huge array of baking tins hanging on the wall. The space is designed for cooking on a mass scale, with several different ovens and appliances lining the walls and tiled flooring that is easy to keep clean.

Copper saucepans dating back as far as King George IV's reign are stacked on racks in the Buckingham Palace kitchens.

The kitchens are comparable to those you would find in a restaurant, with lots of staff working across various different areas, with stainless steel fittings throughout.

The Queen's kitchen at Windsor Castle

The Queen's Windsor Castle kitchen is incredibly spacious, with checkered flooring, white brick walls and double-height ceilings. There are various wooden workstations with stainless steel worktops, with ovens and hobs lining one wall. Copper pans, baking tins and trays hang around the room, while a selection of herbs, spices and condiments are on display on open shelving.

Just like at Buckingham Palace, a selection of copper saucepans, colanders and teapots are out on display. A large stags head on the wall adds a decorative touch.

Sarah Ferguson's kitchen at Royal Lodge

During a Fergie and Friends episode, Sarah Ferguson showed off the kitchen at Royal Lodge, the home she shares with Prince Andrew. The image showed what is likely the staff kitchen of the property, with industrial-sized stainless-steel appliances including a large stove and a grill positioned on a shelf above it, with space to cater for large events such as royal weddings and other celebrations that have previously taken place at the home.

Princess Eugenie's kitchen at Frogmore Cottage

Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson's daughter Princess Eugenie gave fans a glimpse into Frogmore Cottage when she shared a sweet video of baby August playing. While it was a small peek, we can see that the royal has wooden floors, stone tiles and chic grey-coloured cabinets.

Princess Marie-Chantal's kitchen in New York

Princess Marie-Chantal told HELLO! the kitchen at her New York home is one of the family's favourite spots to congregate together. The room has luxurious marble worktops, white cabinets and a huge island unit that is adorned with a gold vase filled with flowers.

Photos: Kate Martin

The kitchen has a chic white and gold colour scheme, with spotlights integrated into the ceiling as well as a pair of matching pendant lights hanging over the island unit.

Princess Marie-Chantal's kitchen in the Cotswolds

The kitchen in the Greek royals' Cotswolds home, meanwhile, has a rustic country vibe. Cream cabinets and walls are offset by stone flooring and a large wooden breakfast bar lined with stools for the family to sit and eat together.

