Prince Harry and Prince William's 'fun' bro pad they shared during happier times

Prince Harry, 39, lives in the US with his wife Meghan Markle and their children Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, 5,000 miles away from his brother Prince William and his family.

The brothers grew up together at Kensington Palace, but did you know they also lived together when they were a bit older too?

The Prince of Wales and Duke of Sussex used to live together in a surprising lad pad in Shropshire – a quaint cottage!

Harry detailed the experience with his sibling in his explosive memoir, Spare, outlining a time before the pair's falling out.

He penned: "in Shropshire, with Willy, who was also training to become a pilot. He’d found a cottage ten minutes from the base, on someone’s estate, and invited me to stay with him. Or maybe I invited myself?"

Continuing, he wrote: "The cottage was cozy, charming, just up a narrow country lane and behind some thickly canopied trees. The fridge was stuffed with vacuum-packed meals sent by Pa’s chefs. Creamy chicken and rice, beef curry. At the back of the house there were beautiful stables, which explained the horse smell in every room. Each of us enjoyed the arrangement: our first time living together since Eton. It was fun."

The brothers also spoke about their living arrangements in a televised interview with the BBC back in 2009.

In the interview, William revealed his younger brother's irritating condition that affected his own sleeping habits. "He snores a lot too. He keeps me up all night," said Prince William, to which Harry jokingly replied: "Well done, they'll think we're sharing a bed."

"No, we're not sharing - it's very important we say that!" the future King clarified.

Giving further insight into their living habits, William said: "Harry does the washing up, but then he leaves most of it in the sink and then I come back in the morning and I have to wash it up. I do a fair bit of tidying up after him." "Lies!" replied Harry.

"Bearing in mind I cook - I feed him every day - I think he's done very well," said Prince William.

Why did Prince William and Prince Harry fall out?

In recent years, their relationship has become fractured and a major fall out came when Harry and his wife Meghan decided to step back as senior royals. Harry later claiming in his and Meghan's Netflix docuseries that William screamed and shouted at him during the talks about their decision.

Harry's book, Spare, also detailed a physical altercation between himself and William at Nottingham Cottage in 2019.