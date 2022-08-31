Michael Strahan shares incredible glimpse inside underground man cave at NYC home The GMA star has some luxury goods inside his secret room

Michael Strahan often shares glimpses inside his luxurious NYC townhouse which boasts plenty of space and even a garden.

But what's sure to make his followers green with envy is his impeccable underground man cave which he showed off in a rare video on Instagram. The GMA star has the most decadent place to unwind away from his family, but it's also a perfect spot for entertaining.

In the clip, Michael revealed that the space also doubles as a garage for his luxury fleet of cars, which range from Porsches to Mercedes, old and new.

Some are stacked in pairs while others take pride of place around the room which could easily be mistaken for a car showroom.

Once he makes his way through his multi-million-dollar collection, Michael reaches a room that is off to the side and enters to reveal his mind-blowing collection of sports memorabilia and a swanky home bar!

Michael's man cave is home to his luxury fleet of cars

The bar is complete with every kind of liquor imaginable, and the spacious room features a generous-sized seating area and is filled with photographs from Michael's days as an NFL star.

One important photo that takes pride of place is a painting of his mom and his dad. Michael's dad, Gene Strahan, sadly passed away in September 2020.

His home bar is filled with sports memorabilia

Michael lives on the Upper West Side, but before he moved into his NYV apartment he lived in a 15,600-square-foot mansion in Brentwood, California.

Michael enjoys the anonymity that living in the city brings, and previously said of his neighborhood: "I like the Upper West Side, because, being a father, I like the family feel to it. You see mothers with strollers, people walking their dogs."

He added: "One thing I love about the neighborhood when you go into places, it's not like, 'Michael!' I'm another person who's just there."

Michael's bar is well-stocked

Michael is often joined in his home by his four children, and his two youngest kids, twins Isabella and Sophia, 17, split their time between his home and their mom's.

Michael co-parents his twin daughters with ex-wife Jean Strahan and is also father to grown-up children Michael Jr. and Tanita, who he shares with ex-wife Wanda Hutchins.

