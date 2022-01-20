Michael Strahan caused a meltdown among his followers after he shared his joy over finally finding his "mystery woman".

MORE: Michael Strahan causes confusion with sun-soaked vacation photo

The GMA star posted a video on Instagram that was originally shared on TikTok by comic Robyn Schall, who revealed the story of how she had an awkward encounter with the TV star when she was out to lunch a few years ago. In the clip, Robyn hilariously re-enacted their encounter, using a printed-out photo of Michael's face to set the scene.

Loading the player...

WATCH: GMA's Micahel Strahan rocket into space

She explained how on her way to the bathroom she dropped her sunglasses, only for them to land "next to the biggest feet in the world".

Upon discovering the owner of the feet was Michael, Robyn admitted that she followed him out of the restaurant. "When he left, I left and I followed him for a few blocks until there was a red light and I said, 'Excuse me, Mr. Strahan,' and he looked at me and I handed him my business card and I said, 'Nice to meet you.'

SEE: Michael Strahan opens the doors into his Manhattan home – complete with spacious garden

MORE: Michael Strahan has fans in stitches following fake injury video

"But then I got nervous, so I just ran and then he yelled after me, 'Nice to meet you, Robyn,' so I said the only thing that popped into my head, 'You're handsome!' but then I realized how stupid that sounded so I took off!"

Michael loved Robyn's en-enactment of their awkward encounter

Michael appeared thrilled to be reminded of the moment and finally discover who Robyn is, jokily captioning the clip: "You know what they say… If you have big feet… you have big socks LOLOL! Thanks to Tik Tok I now know who this mystery woman is!! @robynschallcomic LOLOL."

Fans adored the story and many begged Michael to invite Robyn to the GMA studios for a reunion. "We need a @michaelstrahan and @robynschallcomic reunion asap!!" replied one follower.

Fans are desperate for Robyn Schall to appear on GMA

A second said: "@michaelstrahan please have @robynschallcomic on GMA as a guest for Valentine’s Day." A third added: "Love you @michaelstrahan and @robynschallcomic!! I feel like a meet-up between you two… filmed of course… is now in order."

Michael has yet to respond to the requests, but fingers crossed they'll be seeing a reunion between the two soon.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.