Michael Strahan shares rare glimpse inside spacious garden in family home

Michael Strahan has one thing at his Manhattan home that not many New Yorkers are lucky to have – a garden.

The Good Morning America star lives on the Upper West Side in a luxurious townhouse and has given fans a glimpse inside his home on several occasions, including his garden. But on Tuesday, he shared a new glimpse of his outside space in a photo posted on Instagram.

In the image, Michael's adorable pet dog Enzo can be seen sitting in front of black paneled double French doors that lead into Michael's spacious open-plan living room and kitchen.

Beside Enzo is an outdoor grill that appears to be built on top of concrete, and on the opposite side is a table and some chairs – somewhere Michael enjoys having breakfast in the morning.

"I have a little backyard, open the doors, sit out there and have breakfast or just let the sunlight and the warmth come in," he previously told The New York Times.

Michael is fortunate to have a garden in NYC

In previous photos he has shared, the garden is certainly a good sun trap, and looks like a calming oasis, complete with foliage around the fence.

Michael previously lived in a 15,600-square-foot mansion in Brentwood, California, but swapped it for his NYC apartment when he moved to the Big Apple.

Michael enjoys the anonymity that living in the city brings, and previously said of his neighborhood: "I like the Upper West Side, because, being a father, I like the family feel to it. You see mothers with strollers, people walking their dogs.

Michael's living room leads out to his garden through French doors

"One thing I love about the neighborhood when you go into places, it's not like, 'Michael!' I'm another person who's just there."

Michael is often joined in his home by his four children, and his two youngest kids, twins Isabella and Sophia, 17, split their time between his home and their mom's.

Michael co-parents his twin daughters with ex-wife Jean Strahan and is also father to grown-up children Michael Jr. and Tanita, who he shares with ex-wife Wanda Hutchins.

