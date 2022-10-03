The real reason Prince Joachim and Princess Marie left Denmark ahead of royal title controversy The Danish royals live in Paris

Danish royals Prince Joachim and Princess Marie live in Paris with their two children Prince Henrik and Princess Athena.

Last week it was announced by Queen Margrethe that her grandchildren's royal titles will be taken away in 2023, meaning Henrik and Athena will no longer be Price and Princess.

This shock decision has rocked the royal family, but that's not the reason Joachim and Marie live 700miles away from Denmark in Paris.

The family relocated there in 2019 for Joachim to study at the Center des Hautes Etudes Militaires, and after reports they could return to Denmark in 2020, the royal then announced his new role as a defense attaché at the Danish Embassy in Paris, which is where he still works today.

The family live in Paris now

When in Denmark, the family reside at Schackenborg Castle, a property they once owned but as members of the board of the Schackenborg Castle Foundation, they are able to stay over for short periods.

Speaking to Danish magazine Se og Hør, Princess Marie did admit that she loved living in Denmark.

“Uh, I was so happy living in Denmark. I loved living in Denmark. Denmark is just such a wonderful country to be in. Everything works well and there are not many problems. But I come from Paris. So for me, this is nothing new. If we can go back and forth between France and Denmark, then that would be great.”

The couple have also alluded to the fact that their relocation wasn't necessarily their "choice" which backs up the latest news that Queen Margrethe is trying to streamline the monarchy.

Queen Margrethe is slimming down the monarchy

All four of her grandchildren – Prince Nikolai, Prince Felix, Prince Henrik and Princess Athena – will be stylised as the Count and Countess of Monpezat from the start of 2023, losing their Prince and Princess titles.

Joaquim spoke out about the news to Ekstra Bladet whilst at the Danish Embassy in Paris. "We are all very sad," he said. "It's never fun to see your children being mistreated like that. They themselves find themselves in a situation they do not understand."

