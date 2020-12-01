Royal family begin Palace's Christmas transformation – watch the festive clip

The Danish royal family have officially started to decorate their home at Amalienborg Palace for Christmas, and a beautiful video has been shared on Instagram marking the start of the transformation.

It features the Queen, Margrethe II of Denmark, as she illustrates the story of the palace's elves and Santa Claus decorations, which have been part of the family for several years.

The caption reads, "Today begins a real, royal Christmas adventure. Christmas is a special gathering throughout the Kingdom – in Denmark, in the Faroe Islands and in Greenland. This also applies to Her Majesty The Queen's Elf family, and this year marks 100 years since the whole Santa family was last gathered for Christmas.

"In 1921, the Queen's grandparents, Christian and Queen Alexandrine, and father, Crown Prince Frederik and Prince Knud, travelled on their great Arctic royal expedition. At that time, two goblins were on both the warship Valkyrie and the steamship Iceland. Namely, Santa's brother who settled in the Faroe Islands, and his sister who has lived in Greenland ever since. This Christmas, it is 100 years ago since the Santa family was last gathered in Amalienborg's old attic.

"Here, on the first day of the Christmas month, the Queen therefore sends the Santa girl on a Christmas journey through the green mountains of the Faroe Islands and the ice-covered mountains of Greenland to find the two siblings. The journey will not be without hardships, so the Majesty lights the poinsettia for the elves and wishes the Elf girl a good journey.

"From today until Christmas, the Royal House's Christmas calendar brings the Queen's Santa Claus around large parts of the kingdom community. The calendar can be followed here on Instagram and on the Royal House's website, where the calendar's doors are also brought in Faroese, Greenlandic and English. Stay tuned tomorrow, where the elves at Amalienborg are getting ready for the big journey to the north."

