Princess Mary speaks out after Queen Margrethe strips grandchildren of royal titles

Princess Mary of Denmark has broken her silence two days after Queen Margrethe of Denmark make the shock announcement that from next January, her son Prince Joachim's children will lose their royal titles.

Princess Mary, who is married to Crown Prince Frederick, undertook a royal engagement on Friday morning, the opening of the 6th International Youth Conference "Re-imagine Youth Mental Health" and was asked by the media present about her thoughts on the matter, which has made global headlines.

"I can understand that it is a difficult decision to make and a very difficult decision to receive," she said. She added: "Change can be difficult and can really hurt. But this does not mean that the decision is not the right one.

"We will also look at our children's titles when the time comes. Today we do not know what the royal house will look like in Christian's time, or when Christian's time begins to approach."

Princess Mary and Prince Frederick share four children together, the future heir Prince Christian, 16, Princess Isabella, 15, and 11-year-old twins Princess Josephine and Prince Vincent.

Mary's comments come just a few hours after Prince Joachim's eldest son, Prince Nikolai, 23, broke his silence, revealing he is "sad" over the news.

"My whole family and I are of course very sad," the 23-year-old said. "We are, as my parents have also stated, in shock at this decision and at how quickly it has actually gone. I don't understand why it had to happen this way," he told Ekstrabladet.

When asked about how the decision has affected his relationship with his grandmother, he said: "I don't think I need to elaborate on that."

Prince Nikolai also confirmed that he had known about the plans before they were made public, but the announcement made it all real for him.

When asked earlier this week by reporters about the move, Queen Margarethe explained: "It is a consideration I have had for quite a long time and I think it will be good for them in their future. That is the reason."