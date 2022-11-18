Christina Applegate's Hollywood home is a sanctuary amid MS diagnosis The Dead to Me actress has an amazing pad

Dead to Me star Christina Applegate, who has recently opened up about her harrowing MS diagnosis, lives right in the middle of Hollywood.

MORE: Christina Applegate tears up as she honors her daughter during Walk of Fame ceremony

Velvet Ropes reports that the actress first purchased her home for $950,000 in 1995 and she has lived there ever since. The property itself was originally built in 1985, and it's so impressive with four bedrooms and just as many bathrooms.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Christina Applegate stars in Dead to Me

The lot is very secluded which offers a lot of privacy, which is just as well as the star has a beautiful swimming pool outside to enjoy.

MORE: Christina Applegate prepares for first public outing since MS diagnosis

The 4,740 square feet of living space is plentiful and there is also a two-car garage, these being real highlights of the real estate gem.

The Velvet Ropes article reveals that it was a flood in the property which encouraged Christina to renovate, giving it an overhaul.

Christina's home is so gorgeous

Christina now has an all-white kitchen worthy of her Hollywood location, complete with island and stainless-steel double oven. Living the dream!

We're sure it's the perfect place to rest and relax amid the star's painful health struggles.

Speaking to People about filming the final season of Dead To Me, Christina said that filming the final season was "as hard as you would possibly think it would be," because of her MS.

Christina has just received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame

The star explained that she was only able to work five hours a day because she is "tired all the time", but that her co-stars were completely understanding about the situation, rallying around the actress.

Recently, Christina revealed her own Hollywood Walk of Fame star, and her loyal fans rushed to send their love for the star, writing on Instagram: "I love her and it breaks my heart to see her hurting."

RELATED: Christina Applegate explains why she looks so different in new series of Dead to Me

The star appeared barefoot at the ceremony, because wearing shoes can sometimes be unsteady and uncomfortable with her condition.

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.