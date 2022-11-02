Christina Applegate reveals 40lbs weight gain after MS diagnosis The Dead to Me star was diagnosed in 2021

Christina Applegate has warned fans of her hit Netflix show that she will look different in the upcoming final season following her MS diagnosis last year.

The Dead to Me star revealed that she has gained 40lbs over the last 18 months due to her declined mobility but admitted that her change in appearance is not lost on her. "This is the first time anyone's going to see me the way I am. I put on 40 pounds," she told The New York Times.

"I can't walk without a cane. I want people to know that I am very aware of all of that," she added.

Christina has not been pictured publicly since her diagnosis but announced last week that she was preparing for her first public outing by revealing a selection of walking sticks she was considering for an "important ceremony".

"I have a very important ceremony coming up. This will be my first time out since diagnosed with MS. Walking sticks are now part of my new normal. Thank you @neowalksticks for these beauties. Stay tuned to see which ones make the cut for a week of stuff," she wrote on Twitter.

The actress has been open about her MS symptoms, sharing in May that she struggles to sleep, noting: "MS is weird that way."

Christina hasn't been photographed since her diagnosis (pictured in 2020)

She's also spoken out about how her exercise regime helps her feel better, naming rowing machines as her workout of choice. "With MS, most exercises can be scary due to numbness in feet and legs. So, sitting and knowing I'm still using my body is awesome," she said of her rowing machine.

Announcing her diagnosis in August 2021, Christina said: "Hi friends. A few months ago, I was diagnosed with MS. It's been a strange journey. But I have been so supported by people that I know who also have this condition. It's been a tough road. But as we all know, the road keeps going. Unless some [expletive] blocks it."

