Christina Applegate's heartbreaking MS update amid career highlight

This week saw actress Christina Applegate honoured with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, with the Dead to Me star appearing at the unveiling with a glamorous walking stick to support her.

While her star is the ultimate career accolade, Christina, 50, recently shared that she feels her time on screen is coming to an end, as a result of the pain she experiences from MS, which she was diagnosed with in 2021.

Speaking to People about filming the final season of Dead To Me, Christina said that filming the final season was: "as hard as you would possibly think it would be.

"There's no way I could do the work that I just came off again. I mean, it was so hard," she added.

Christina shared that she was only able to work five hours a day because she is "tired all the time", but that her co-stars and colleagues had been understanding and loving throughout the process.

Christina Applegate with her Hollywood Walk of Fame star

"I have to find a place that's as loving as my set was, where they won't think I'm a diva by saying, 'Hey, I can only work five hours.'"

At the unveiling of her Hollywood Walk of Fame star, Christina's fans rushed to send their love, writing on Instagram: "I love her and it breaks my heart to see her hurting."

Christina Applegate relied on a sparkly cane to support her

Another commented: "So so sad to hear she has MS. She already has gone through a lot with breast cancer. God give her strength."

