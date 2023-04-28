King Charles pets corgi in sweet moment at Prince Andrew's home Royal Lodge

His Majesty dotes on small corgi at regal residence where Prince Andrew lives in throwback photo from 1954

King Charles III, 74, is a proud pet parent to Beth and Bluebell, two adorable jack russell terriers, but in a rare behind-the-scenes photo he was seen doting on a corgi.

The photo was taken in 1954, when Charles was a young boy, and he was caught playing in the grounds of Royal Lodge in Windsor. The snap shows him cuddling up to a corgi as it soaks up the sun on the property's terrace.

WATCH: See the sad moment the late Queen's corgis were in mourning

The royal looked smart in a jumper, shorts, long socks and lace-up shoes as he doted on the small animal.

The image also revealed a large potted plant, perfectly trimmed hedges and a lawn with immaculate stripes.

© Getty Images A young King Charles plays with a corgi on the terrace of the Royal Lodge

Royal Lodge is now where King Charles' younger brother Prince Andrew lives, along with his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson.

The former couple, who still live together 26 years after their divorce was finalised, have called the Grade II listed property their home since 2004.

The royal leases the home from the Crown Estate, an agreement established with a £1million one-off payment. Should Prince Andrew ever break the lease, the property would revert back to the Crown Estate.

REVEALED: Sarah Ferguson's Royal Lodge overhaul for grandchildren she adores

© Getty Images Royal Lodge is where Prince Andrew lives

There have been rumours of late that King Charles will be requesting that the Duke of York leaves the residence as he seeks to downsize the portfolio of homes belonging to the Crown Estate and change the way the monarchy is run since taking over from the late Queen Elizabeth II.

MORE: Sarah Ferguson says 'spotlight needs to come off' Prince Andrew

Picture perfect Royal Lodge is set within 21 acres of secluded gardens, a glimpse of which was seen in the throwback photo of Charles. With such stunning grounds, we can see why Prince Andrew's daughters Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie both celebrated their weddings at the grand home.

© Photo: HELLO! Andrew and Sarah have taken on the late Queen's corgis

The private abode is where Sarah films her YouTube videos for her Fergie and Friends channel. Locations for the video clips have included the couple's large conservatory as well as their cosy lounge – and it all looks rather nice!

Don't want to miss a story? Sign up to The Royal Life newsletter to get your weekly dose of royal lifestyle inspiration.