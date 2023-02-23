Why Sarah Ferguson and Prince Andrew still live together 26 years after divorce They are parents to Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie

Sarah Ferguson’s fairytale marriage to Prince Andrew came to an end in 1996.

The couple announced their amicable split in 1992 and went on to divorce four years later, a decade after they tied the knot in a lavish royal wedding at Westminster Abbey in July 1986.

So why then do former husband and wife continue to live together at Royal Lodge in Windsor?

It’s certainly a unique set-up that has garnered plenty of attention – and even fuelled romance rumours – over the years.

Sarah and Andrew have remained famously close, not least because of their daughters, Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie. They are now also grandparents to two grandchildren – soon to be three.

In a previous interview, also with The Telegraph, Sarah admitted: "We always say we are the most contented divorced couple in the world. We're divorced to each other, not from each other.

"We are co-parents who support each other and believe that family is everything. I'm proud of the job we have done together in bringing up our children and sustaining a strong family unit. Our bywords are communication, compromise and compassion."

Sarah has also spoken in the past about her life at the Royal Lodge. Prince Andrew moved in there with their girls once renovation work was completed in 2004, and it’s thought his ex-wife joined them in 2008.

Despite have resided there for many years, Sarah does not class it as ‘home’.

"When I’m in the UK I’m lucky enough to stay at Royal Lodge,” she told the Telegraph. “I wouldn’t call it my home as that would be presumptuous."

The 30-room property is a Grade II-listed residence and has a grand exterior and amazing interiors.

Sarah oftens gives glimpses inside the Lodge on her Instagram and has also used the space for her YouTube channel Fergie and Friends, where she reads children’s stories.

Speaking about her unusual living arrangements to USA Today, the Duchess said: "Andrew and I, we’re the happiest divorced couple in the world – extraordinary, really, isn't it. We live in the same house, but then, it's a big house, so that’s ok. But I think it's really good that we believe in compromise and communication and compassion. And family."

