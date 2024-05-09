Prince Andrew's £30 million home he shares with ex-wife Sarah Ferguson and late Queen's Corgis

Prince Andrew is reportedly being pressured to vacate Royal Lodge; the 30-room, £30 million mansion he currently shares with his ex-wife, Sarah Ferguson.

In the latest reports by US Weekly, the property is "crumbling" and ravaged by damp that is leaving visible signs of wear and tear, including cracking in the brickwork.

The father of Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie has reportedly been asked to leave the property by his brother, King Charles, after neglecting to pay for its £500,000 upkeep per year.

© UK Press Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson raised their two daughters, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie at Royal Lodge

Suggestions of Prince Andrew's rumoured eviction are not new; the Duke has reportedly been fighting to stay at the historic Royal Lodge - a 19th century, 90-acre property that is under the ownership of Charles’ estate - since the death of Queen Elizabeth II. His ex-wife Sarah was quizzed by Samara García Mendez from ¡HOLA! TV about the eviction in 2023, though she casually shut down the rumours.

Responding to reports that she and Andrew will be moving into Frogmore Cottage instead, Sarah replied: "Don’t always believe what you read."

The jaw-dropping Grade II-listed property, which has belonged to Andrew since the Queen Mother's death in 2002, is every inch a royal residence with grand exterior, amazing interiors and plenty of space. Keep scrolling to see inside…

WATCH: Sarah Ferguson filmed a birthday video from her dressing table

Sarah Ferguson's dressing table

The Duchess of York previously unveiled her beautiful dressing table inside her bedroom following her 61st birthday.

The wooden design features a large vanity mirror with double wings, and it was topped with a white and gold flower vase and a selection of metal trinket dishes. It sits next to wardrobes with cream doors and metallic gold handles.

© Getty Images The sprawling gardens Photos show that Royal Lodge has an impressive white exterior and it is set within 21 acres of secluded gardens, offering plenty of space for a private evening wedding reception.



Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie grew up at Royal Lodge Windsor, and a memento from their childhood still remains in the garden; a wooden swing that is engraved with Eugenie's name.



Elsewhere in the garden, two wooden benches have been positioned underneath the trees, where Princess Eugenie's personalised swing can be seen hanging in the background.



Sarah once shared a look at the property's terrace when she showed off a special charity T-shirt she was wearing. There is a patio area at the rear of the house, with a wooden dining table and two benches where the family can sit outdoors.



The secret garden cottage Y Bwthyn Bach stands in the grounds of Royal Lodge Windsor and was gifted to Princess Elizabeth and Princess Margaret by the people of Wales. The cottage has reportedly been renovated by Princess Beatrice.



© Photo: Instagram The grand hallways Royal fans got a peek inside the family home when Sarah shared a behind-the-scenes photo before heading to an event. The mother of two posed in a hallway to showcase her outfit, but many were more distracted by the look inside the royal residence, which had framed family photos on the walls, with cream carpets and green walls.

Inside Royal Lodge's whimsical conservatory Since 2020, Sarah has shared a series of YouTube videos from the conservatory, with this photo showing the impressive drinks cabinet they have, which holds bottles of wine and port, tonic water, several glasses and a selection of paper straws. It looks like they have everything they need for cocktail hour.



The family dining room Another clip from Sarah's YouTube series offered a glimpse inside of the dining room. It is decorated with concrete flooring and burnt orange walls, and large white wooden double doors.



A right royal living room Sarah's birthday message to Andrew showed him sitting with their two dogs in a living room, which has floor-length curtains hanging at the windows, and a patterned rug on the hardwood flooring next to the sofa.



The Corgi-friendly walks When Queen Elizabeth II died, her two beloved Corgis, Sandy and Muick were adopted by Sarah and Andrew and relocated to Royal Lodge. The royal residence is the perfect location for the royal pups as it boasts 30 rooms and sits upon 21 acres of secluded private land, no doubt giving the animals free rein to run about and explore.



Why do Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson still live together?

Despite divorcing in 1996, Prince Adrew and Sarah Ferguson have proven that their unique choice to cohabit together is not only possible, but a huge factor in their happiness.

Speaking about her unusual living arrangements to USA Today, the Duchess said: "Andrew and I, we’re the happiest divorced couple in the world – extraordinary, really, isn't it. We live in the same house, but then, it's a big house, so that’s ok. But I think it's really good that we believe in compromise and communication and compassion. And family."