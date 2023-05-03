King Charles' security measures at Buckingham Palace revealed amid worrying pre-coronation threat

King Charles III's landmark coronation is only days away, and on Tuesday night there was a security threat at his London home, Buckingham Palace.

A man was detained at the gates of the royal residence after throwing shotgun cartridges over the gates into the palace grounds. He was also said to be in possession of a knife.

So what security measures does The King's home, Buckingham Palace have?

Surveillance cameras

The 775-room building is carefully kitted out with state-of-the-art CCTV cameras that monitor the grounds 24/7.

Armed guards

Outside of the palace there is always a physical presence of His Majesty's guards. They are trained to stop any threats to the palace and to the royals.

© Photo: Getty Images Guards stand outside of the palace

A no-fly zone

There are strict rules around the airspace above Buckingham Palace, preventing anyone flying too low to the residence in order to keep it safe.

Security checks

If you're entering Buckingham Palace for any reason, you will be subject to checks of your luggage and person, to eliminate any threats.

© Getty Images The Palace has strict security measures

Secret tunnels and doors

It is believed that the palace is full of secret passageways and these could be very useful if there was a security breach inside the palace as the staff know all of the incognito ways.

Unclimbable walls

The walls around the palace are equipped with spikes on top to stop people climbing on them and there are also signs which remind the rules – stating that trespassers will be prosecuted.

© Photo: Getty Images The area is surrounded by security

Panic room

Global Citizen magazine has reported that the palace has a panic room with "bullet-resistant, fire-retardant steel walls”. In the case of an emergency, King Charles, his wife Queen Consort Camilla and any other working royals there at the time would retreat to the safety of the room. It is believed they would have provisions on hand as well as stocks of blood in their respective blood types.

Personal bodyguards

Whenever royals are in residence at the property, they will have their own personal security that will travel with them and protect them during their stay. This is on top of the employed security that work direct at the palace.

