Princess Lilibet crawls in the grass at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's dreamy mansion - watch

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex live in Montecito with their two children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, and during their filming for their Netflix docuseries, their youngest was captured on camera in a very sweet moment.

A young Lilibet was seen crawling across the grass at their sprawling estate, heading towards their flowerbeds as her doting mother Meghan Markle kept a watchful eye.

Lilibet was wearing a patterned romper, grey cardigan and adorable bow headband as she made it her mission to cover as much ground as possible on her knees.

Her fiery red hair is similar to that of Archie's when he was that age, inheriting their locks from their father.

The couple's mammoth garden is the perfect place for their two children, not only is there seemingly endless space for them to run and play but there's also a hotel-worthy outdoor pool and a huge playpark. Photographs taken from former listings of the property while it was on the market show that he has every type of play equipment you could possibly think of: two slides, a climbing frame, a tightrope, a helter skelter, and two types of climbing wall.

© Giggster Check out the family's amazing pool

While the family are firmly settled in the home now, it could have been very different as Meghan has previously explained that while they loved the appearance of their mansion when they were house hunting, they almost didn't go and view it as it was out of their budget at the time.

Speaking to The Cut, Meghan said: "We didn’t have jobs, so we just were not going to come and see this house. It wasn’t possible. It’s like when I was younger and you’re window shopping — it’s like, I don’t want to go and look at all the things that I can’t afford. That doesn’t feel good."

© Netflix Prince Harry and Meghan have an idyllic garden

But the property sold them at first sight and they got together the down payment and took out a mortgage to afford the spectacular home.

