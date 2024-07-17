Peeking behind the palace walls: AI envisions the private spaces of the royal family

Why royal residences are no stranger to visitors, very few people have seen inside the royal family's most private spaces.

Michael Fagin, an intruder who scaled the roof of Buckingham Palace and broke into the late Queen Elizabeth II's bedroom in 1982, is one of the only known members of the public to have caught a glimpse of the monarch's little-know-about room.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex marked a royal first when they shared several previously unseen glimpses from inside Nottingham Cottage and Frogmore Cottage via their Netflix series; spaces that are typically strictly off-limits for the public's eyes.

Rare glimpses inside royal homes

It was only a matter of time before AI was able to imagine the interiors of the royal family's unseen rooms.

Showers to You have utilised predictive AI to uncover what royalty's bathrooms could look like, from King Charles' ornate and grand bathroom to the Princess of Wales' blush pink dressing room.

Feeling inspired to inject a dose of royalty into your decor? Let these AI imagined spaces fuel your interior vision board…

King Charles' bathroom © AI / Showers To You AI predicts the monarch's bathroom would be grand and ornate AI predicts that King Charles' bathroom would blend historical grandeur with contemporary elegance, featuring soft, muted tones such as cream, beige, and pale blue. These soothing colours would be complemented by rich, dark wood accents and luxurious marble countertops and flooring, creating a space of timeless sophistication.

The Princess of Wales' bathroom Little is known about the interiors of Adelaide Cottage, the Wales family's candy pink home in Windsor. In a rare move, the Princess of Wales shared an unprecedented snap of her children, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, watching the Euros final on a modest flat-screen television in what looks to be the living room of the family's home. © Instagram Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis watched the game at their Windsor home with their mum, the Princess of Wales

© AI / Showers To You AI dreams up the Princess of Wales' pastel pink bathroom and shower With the high-security haven kept firmly under wraps, it's much easier for AI to imagine what the royal mother-of-three's bathroom looked like in the 20-room Kensington Palace, where she formerly lived with Prince William. According to AI, Kate's bathroom design exudes refined elegance and comfort, blending classic and contemporary elements with a touch of feminine charm and the latest luxury amenities. Soft pastel tones like blush pink, ivory, and light grey pair with grand features to create a sophisticated and elegant space.

Prince William's bathroom © AI / Showers To You AI predicts what Prince William's bathroom would look like In contrast, Prince William’s bathroom is modern and minimalistic, blending contemporary design with understated elegance. Neutral tones, sleek dark wood cabinetry, quartz countertops, and minimalist fixtures achieve this refined look, much like his smart and sophisticated rotation of navy suits and striped ties.