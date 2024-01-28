Prince William and Princess Kate 'extremely happy' since leaving London

It’s been over a year since the Prince and Princess of Wales relocated to Windsor, a move which not only saw them leave Kensington Palace, but also move their children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis to an entirely new school.

The Waleses appear to have adjusted well to a slower pace of life in Berkshire. Their four-bedroom home on the Windsor estate is surrounded by 13 acres of green space, Princess Kate’s parents and siblings live within an hour’s drive, and the privacy of their candy-pink Adelaide Cottage couldn’t be a more idyllic haven for Kate’s three-month post-surgery recovery amid the news she underwent a major abdominal procedure in January.

© Shutterstock The Wales family live in a candy pink 'cottage' on the Windsor estate

While Kensington Palace never cited a specific reason for Princess Kate and Prince William’s decision to uproot their former London lives, it was believed the couple chose to move their children away from the hustle and bustle of the city to help them have "as normal an upbringing as possible".

Royal expert Robert Hardman has revealed a rare insight into the Wales family's set-up in Windsor in his new book Charles III New King. New Court. The Inside Story.

© Anwar Hussein Princess Kate and Prince William can be more present for their children in Windsor

"The Prince and Princess of Wales are said to be 'extremely happy' in this relatively ordinary home in the grounds," he writes, adding that a royal official revealed: "They are there as a family with total privacy and without lots of staff."

The Wales family's quiet life in the countryside has no doubt improved their work-life balance, allowing Kate and William to be more present for their children at home.

© Getty The Wales are said to be 'extremely happy' with their life in Windsor

Global parenting expert Jo Frost, otherwise known as Supernanny, told HELLO! that Prince George, Prince Louis and Princess Charlotte's "immaculate manners" in public are down to a harmonious "balance" of understanding royal etiquette while also acting their age.

"Behind closed doors, no doubt they're playing games and winding each other up as siblings do, teasing each other, having fun and baking cookies and being out in nature," she shared of their set up at home.

The Wales' reside at Adelaide Cottage in Windsor

It seems the Wales family's "ordinary" set-up is just right for them too, as Robert adds: "The idea that they are itching to replace the Duke of York at Royal Lodge (with its pool and children’s toy cottage) is said to be ‘overpriced’. 'It might happen but it’s not planned,' is the verdict."

As far as royal standards are concerned, the Wales family's life in Windsor is rather modest in comparison to their former London lifestyle.

© Getty Despite Windsor Castle being vacant, the family have chosen to live down the road at Adelaide Cottage

Even more so their decision to downsize to the Grade II-listed 'cottage' considering the family didn't opt for the grander (and currently vacant) Windsor Castle, which wouldn't be out of the question in view of Prince William and Prince George one day becoming King.