Inside Prince William & Princess Kate's idyllic life in candy pink Adelaide Cottage with George, Charlotte and Louis

The Prince and Princess of Wales uprooted their life in London in the summer of 2022, relocating to Windsor with their three children Prince George, 10, Princess Charlotte, eight, and Prince Louis, five, in favour of a quieter pace of life.
While Prince William and Princess Kate haven't permanently said goodbye to their London residence within Kensington Palace - still using their Apartment 1A whenever they have work commitments in the capital - their charming Windsor-based Adelaide Cottage couldn't be further from their 20-room, four-storey apartment.
As far as royal standards are concerned, the Wales family's life in Windsor is rather modest in comparison to their former London lifestyle.
Even more so their decision to downsize to the Grade II-listed 'cottage' considering the family didn't opt for the grander (and currently vacant) Windsor Castle, which wouldn't be out of the question in view of Prince William and Prince George one day becoming King.
Amid the move, Kate and William also announced that their former live-in nanny, Maria Teresa Turrion Borrallo, would no longer be living with the family after residing in Kensington Palace ever since Prince George was a baby.
Inside Prince William and Princess Kate's quieter life in Windsor
Adelaide Cottage has a rich history dating back to the 17th Century
Built in 1831 and masterminded by architect Jeffry Wyatville, parts of the property were taken from Royal Lodge, which is currently Prince Andrew's home.The property was a place often frequented by Queen Victoria who would take tea in the grounds, and the Royal Collection Trust website explains that her beloved pet dog Dash is even buried on the grounds.
Princess Margaret's lover Peter Townsend previously lived in the grace-and-favour home during the 1940s with his first wife Rosemary, so he could be on hand for the King in his role as equerry.
According to the MailOnline, Adelaide Cottage was then offered to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle by the late Queen Elizabeth II, who later opted for Frogmore Cottage.
There are several reasons behind the Waleses' relocation to the countryside. At first, it was believed it was to be closer to Queen Elizabeth II, who sadly passed away the same month the family moved.
Another reason is to get out of the 'goldfish bowl' of London, giving their children more privacy and another driving factor could also be the close proximity to Kate's mother, brother and sister now.