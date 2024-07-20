Inside the late Ivana Trump's opulent Versailles-inspired Upper East Side townhouse on the market for $19.5 million

Ivana Trump was known for her glamorous life and so it is no surprise that her Upper East Side townhouse, on the market for $19.5 million, is just as opulent and grand as the late wife of Donald Trump.

Built in 1879, the Adamesque home is on a highly coveted block in the affluent neighborhood, just one block from Central Park, and features one-of-a-kind gold and black grilled doors that welcome you into the five-bedroom, six-bathroom home.

Set across six stories and 8725 square feet, the home also features an additional 700 square feet of outdoor space, a rare commodity in New York City.

But it is inside where Ivana's style can be appreciated, with bold reds on the wall, lavish gold molding, and draped four-poster beds.

As you step into a large gallery reception room with a crystal chandelier and gilded custom-paneling, that style is seen immediately, with a powder room off to one site and a gated elevator that services each floor.



There is also a media room with an adjacent kitchen and home office, as well access to a 19x20 garden patio, while in the cellar can be found a contemporary Swedish sauna, laundry room and ample storage.

No luxury home would be be complete without a sweeping, curved staircase and this one takes you immediately to the first floor.



Billed as an entertainment level, the first floor features four chandeliers, towering ceilings of almost 11 feet and a light-filled room with "exceptional millwork and sumptuous fabrics… a gold-embossed marble fireplace and ornate crown moldings".



The dining room on the same floor features a floor-to-ceiling window "that overlooks the interior private courtyard, as well as bespoke built-in cabinetry," while the main kitchen sits tucked off the dining room and a small breakfast room offers more intimate dining opportunities with views out over the garden.

The primary suite occupies the entire second floor, with a south-facing bedroom "graced by a meticulously restored mural, and a private terrace accessed through three sets of charming French doors".



It features an ensuite bathroom with pink Onyx marble and gold hardware, as well as an oversized soaking tub and floor-to-ceiling mirrors.



The floor also features a private office and library, styled with an Onyx and gold fireplace, and decorated in leopard-print wallpaper.



On the third floor, three bedrooms can be found, with oak-paneling and chic dressing rooms. One features its own private ensuite, while the other two – both overlooking the treetops of 64th street – share a large fill bathroom.

The top floor features an enormous guest bedroom with a full ensuite bathroom, as well as two neighboring bedrooms, called staff quarters, which also share a full bathroom.

The home is on the market for $19.5 million but the price has dropped twice in two years, after first being listed for $26.5 million in 2022. Last year, the asking price was reduced by $4 million before this recent $3million cut.

Ivana died at the age of 73 after falling down the stairs in her New York apartment, and suffering from "blunt impact injuries". NYPD said there did not "appear to be any criminality" related to her death.



Ivana married Donald in 1977, and the couple divorced in 1992 but they remained close friends up to her death despite a contentious divorce. She raised their three children, Don Jr, Ivanka, and Eric in the home.