Donald Trump's ex wife Ivana dies aged 73, family pays tribute Paramedics were called to respond to a cardiac arrest

Donald Trump's ex-wife has died at the age of 73. Ivana, the mother of Ivanka, Donald Jr, and Eric, died on Thursday 14 July.

MORE: Jill Biden sparks major transformation at the White House

"Our mother was an incredible woman - a force in business, a world-class athlete, a radiant beauty, and caring mother and friend," the Trump family said in a statement.



Loading the player...

WATCH: The Queen meets Donald Trump

"Ivana Trump was a survivor. She fled from communism and embraced this country. She taught her children about grit and toughness, compassion and determination," it contnued.

"She will be dearly missed by her mother, her three children and ten grandchildren."

MORE: Why President Trump and wife Melania didn't bow and curtsy to the Queen

MORE: Trump's first day in the UK

FDNY shared that paramedics were called to respond to a cardiac arrest at an apartment in Manhattan where Ivana lived.

Donald also posted a statement on his platform Truth Social, calling Ivana a "wonderful, beautiful, and amazing woman, who led a great and inspirational life".

Ivana, 73, was married to Donald for 25 years

"I am very saddened to inform all of those that loved her, of which there are many, that Ivana Trump has passed away at her home in New York City," the ex-president wrote.

"Her pride and joy were her three children, Donald Jr., Ivanka, and Eric. She was so proud of them, as we were all so proud of her."

"Rest in peace, Ivana!" he concluded.

Ivana grew up under Communist rule in the former Czechoslovakia

Ivana grew up under Communist rule in the former Czechoslovakia and married Donald in 1977. The couple divorced in 1992.

She later married Italian entrepreneur and international businessman Riccardo Mazzucchelli; they divorced in 1997.

She then dated Italian aristocrat Count Roffredo Gaetani dell'Aquila d'Aragona Lovatelli until he passed away in 2005, before marrying Italian actor and model Rossano Rubicondi in 2008.

They split in 2019, and he tragically died at the age of 49 in 2021.

Ivana with son Eric and daughter Ivanka

In 2017 she spoke with ABC News' Amy Robach where she spoke about raising her three children with Donald, and shared that she had forgiven him for cheating on her with Marla Maples.

"He was a loving father, don't get me wrong, and he was a good provider, but he was not the father which would take a stroll and go to the Central Park or go play to baseball with them or something," she said.

She claimed that Donald didn't know how to speak to their children until they were 18, saying that "he could communicate with them, because he could start to talk business with them".