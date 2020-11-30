Melania Trump unveils last Christmas decorations in the White House - fans react The First Lady shared an inside video

Melania Trump has revealed the final Christmas decorations she will share at the White House with Donald Trump. The First Lady shared a video on Twitter, showing that the property has been transformed into a real-life winter wonderland.

"During this special time of the year, I am delighted to share 'America the Beautiful'," Melania captioned the post. "And pay tribute to the majesty of our great Nation. Together, we celebrate this land we are all proud to call home. #WHChristmas."

WATCH: Melania Trump reveals final Christmas decorations at the White House

The video starts with a pan of an entrance hallway in the home featuring more Christmas trees than we can keep count of, decorated with string lights and red baubles and bows.

Melania and Donald Trump have several Christmas trees

The footage then switches to another gallery room with yet more Christmas trees lining either side, this time decorated with a silver colour scheme.

The more personal rooms of the home have also been revamped, with floral garlands framing fireplaces, and single Christmas trees sitting in the middle of the space. Wreaths have been mounted upon window frames, and paintings of festive landscapes have been hung on the walls.

The White House Christmas decorations include wreaths on the windows

Melania and Donald also have a miniature version of the White House set on one table.

The video then comes to a close on the tallest Christmas tree of all, spanning the height of the ceiling to the floor, and decorated with gold baubles and bows.

Melania and Donald Trump's biggest Christmas tree

Some fans were impressed by what they saw commenting "beautiful" and "stunning", while others felt it was "over the top" and "tacky".

Melania and Donald are currently living at the White House in Washington, but the couple and their children will soon give up their residence after Donald lost the election to Joe Biden. Instead, they will split their time between their equally impressive private properties including Trump Towers in New York, and their beach retreat in the luxurious Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Florida.

