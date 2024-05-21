Chrissy Teigen's 'luxe' kitchen at $17.5m home with John Legend is meticulously curated

Followers of Chrissy Teigen will know that not only is she a stylish mom of four, but she has curated a stunning Beverly Hills home with her music superstar husband John Legend to raise Luna, eight, Miles, six, Esti, one, and Wren, 11 months.

The Chrissy & Dave Dine Out star, 38, purchased her California pad with her 'All Of Me' singer husband in 2020 and has turned a house into a home with the help of the insanely talented designer, Jake Arnold.

The home, which spans 10,700 square feet, features an impressive six bedrooms and nine bathrooms, as well as panoramic city-to-sea views, a 6,600 square-foot motor court, and a 100-foot saltwater infinity pool.

But it is their stunning open-plan kitchen that is the true piece-de-resistance. HELLO! spoke to interior designer at The Living House, Sophie Clemson, to get the full low-down on what makes it such an enticing space.

© Instagram What elements of Chrissy's kitchen make it feel chic? Photos shared by the former Sports Illustrated model with her 42.5 million Instagram followers reveal a light and airy space with warm wood cabinetry and marble workspaces, as well as marble detailing carried through to the carefully decorated walls. "The neutral marble worktops and splashback, paired with the walnut units and brass handles, create a chic, luxe feel in Chrissy’s kitchen," Sophie tells us. "The kitchen has a minimalist feel with the open shelving and natural texture of the marble."

© Instagram Dressing kitchen shelves like Chrissy's Having decorative shelving in a kitchen like Chrissy's is more of an art form than one might expect as it can turn from chic to cluttered in seconds. "When it comes to dressing kitchen shelves, you want to be careful not to overfill, especially if you’re going for a chic style like Chrissy’s, otherwise, it could end up looking like shelves in a shop," the interior designer explains. "You want to achieve a curated mix, and to make sure you use different heights and shapes within your accessories, this is where the rule of three comes in. Use interesting jars and storage containers, cooking books, glasses, vases, and even some prints to add some colour."

© Instagram Chrissy's enormous chopping board Most of us have chopping boards which we store away and pull out when necessary but the mom-of-four has turned hers into a statement. "The large chopping board is not only a functional piece but also stylish. The walnut helps create a link between the units and breaks up the marble," Sophie explains. "The colour of the walnut brings warmth to the kitchen, which could otherwise feel a little on the chilly side with marble alone."



© Instagram The perfect space to host guests in The interior design expert also adds that the size of the island makes for a great social space and can be used for guests to collect around, especially if adorned with a delicious spread.

Sophie also tells us about Chrissy's clever layered lighting technique. "The lights above the shelving and the lights underneath the shelves help to add a warm glow to this area, which in turn creates a warm and welcoming atmosphere," she says.

© Instagram Is Chrissy's kitchen on trend? The simple answer to this question is - yes. "With open shelving growing in popularity as a popular option for kitchens instead of wall units, this beautiful kitchen is definitely on trend," Sophie reveals. "The shelving creates an open feel and would make the kitchen feel bigger compared to wall units across the back. The shelving also creates a great opportunity for styling and accessorising Chrissy's kitchen."

