Princess Margaret's 'wild' Mustique party mansion costs £37k per week

The breathtaking villa in Mustique where Princess Margaret famously hosted whiskey-fuelled parties and glamorous high-octane soirées can be yours for £37,000 ($47,000) per week.

Margaret's beloved Les Jolies Eaux, the opulent five-bedroom property that sits on the southernmost tip of the private Caribbean island, was a little-known-about gem before photographs published in the News of The World exposed the setting of her secret affair with Roddy Llwennyn in 1976.

The scandal - and the Princess' regular trips to her little island escape - was woven into the storyline for seasons three and four of Netflix's The Crown.

The beautiful mansion, given to the Princess as a wedding gift by Colin Tennant, was passed on to her son David Linley five years before she died.

David sold the property after his mother's death to American businessman Jim Murray - and it has since been transformed into a postcard-perfect retreat reserved for the most lavish of travellers who require the same peace and privacy which once lured in the royals.

© Getty Princess Margaret in Mustique with Lord and Lady Glenconner in 1977

"In classic Messel style, guests arrive through a courtyard and into the glorious Great Room with a view of the pool and the gardens giving way to the Caribbean Sea beyond," reads the website.

"The front of the house is instantly recognisable and leads to the extensive lawns running down to the hidden Gelliceaux beach, only discoverable by those 'in the know' and after which the house was named."

According to the holiday rental website, the accommodation boasts many of the same features of Princess Maraget's original bolthole.

This includes five generous bedroom suites and a dining pavilion beside the pool which is "open on all four sides allowing the gentle breeze to keep guests cool as they unwind and soak up the ever-changing views and sense of history surrounding them."

As well as her infamous parties and well-stocked drinks cabinet of Famous Grouse whiskey, Princess Margaret suffered some health challenges during her time at Les Jolies Eaux.

In 1998, the late Queen's sister fell ill while holidaying at her idyllic Mustique property, suffering from a mild stroke.

© Rex Princess Marget's idyllic island home

After receiving emergency treatment at the island's surgery she was flown by air ambulance to Barbados. Margaret died in 2002 aged 71, after suffering her fourth stroke.

Despite her health woes, Margaret adored Mustique until the end of her life, maintaining that it was "the only place I can relax."