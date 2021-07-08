Princess Margaret's unbelievable wedding gift with Lord Snowdon revealed The royals visited Mustique on their honeymoon

Princess Margaret is one of the many royals that has been given impressive gifts following her wedding to ex-husband Lord Snowdon – and we'd be lying if we said we weren't a little jealous.

MORE: The heartfelt meaning behind Princess Margaret's engagement ring

The Queen's sister was treated to a villa set on a 10-acre plot of land on the island of Mustique, which is now a popular holiday destination among the royal family.

Colin Tennant bought the Caribbean island in 1958 for £45,000 and his wife Lady Anne Glenconner told the Sydney Morning Herald it was still a work in progress when Margaret and Antony Armstrong-Jones first visited on the Royal Yacht Britannia during their six-week honeymoon.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Royal Family Releases Footage From The Queen's Childhood

During Margaret's visit, Lady Anne revealed her husband offered up the land to the royal: "'Ma’am, we haven’t given you a wedding present,' Colin said that evening. 'Would you like something in a little box or a piece of land?'"

It was reportedly years later that Margaret actually took him up on his offer, and Colin built her a villa called Les Jolies Eaux designed by Tony's uncle, Oliver Messel, in 1971.

READ: The real story of Princess Margaret's first love Peter Townsend

RELATED: The secret behind Princess Anne's wedding day tiara from the Queen

Margaret was gifted a villa in Mustique for her wedding

Photos taken inside the breathtaking holiday home in 2005 have revealed a jaw-dropping infinity pool, sea views and airy interiors – which may have changed since Margaret owned the property.

The royal's former villa was pictured with sun loungers around the crystal blue outdoor swimming pool, while lush green bushes were planted at a lower level.

The holiday home was called Les Jolies Eaux

The exterior of the villa had impressive pillars and double doors that opened into the living room. White walls, cream tiled floors, white sofas and a coffee table holding books decorate the lounge area, while the open-plan space also includes a wooden dining table.

There are five bedrooms with en-suites

Upstairs, there were five bedrooms that all boasted en-suites. Like the rest of the property, one of Margaret's former bedrooms had tall ceilings, doors to a terrace and plenty of space for a double bed. The bathroom had red tiles on the floor and a shower with wooden pillars and white curtains.

The royal's son sold the property in 2001

In 1996, Margaret gave Les Jolies Eaux to her son David Linley and it was later sold in 2001. A holiday listing revealed other features include an outdoor dining pavilion, media room, office, an extra plunge pool and five household staff.

READ: 14 royal wedding hats that have to be seen to be believed

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.