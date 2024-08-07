Princess Kate's sprawling garden at £4.7m childhood home rivals Adelaide Cottage

The Princess of Wales lives in the gorgeous estate of Adelaide Cottage in Windsor with her husband Prince Wiliam and her three children Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis.

But prior to her royal wedding, Kate, 42, grew up in a beautiful countryside home in Berkshire. The royal lived at Bucklebury Manor with her parents Carole and Michael Middleton, as well as younger sister Pippa, now 40, and younger brother James, now 37.

© STEFAN ROUSSEAU Carole and Michael Middleton live at Bucklebury Manor in Berkshire

In an Instagram video shared by James Middleton, featuring his partner Alizee Thevenet, the manor's sprawling garden was uncovered - and it is a sight to behold.

© Getty Bucklebury Manor is enormous

The Middletons sat at a circular garden table on their patio which led to an extensive grassy lawn. A white rose bush had been planted and the exterior shot of the house showed the scale of the impressive home.

The Grade II-listed Georgian property features seven bedrooms, as well as five reception rooms, a drawing room, and a library. The rural estate also has room for a swimming pool and a tennis court on the 18 acres of land.

© Instagram The family were pictured enjoying the outdoors during the Covid-19 pandemic

In an interview with Good Housekeeping, the Middleton matriarch revealed that her kitchen is her favourite room in the house.

"I love a kitchen supper," she said. "Where I have a small number of guests. I'll cook something delicious and make it look lovely, then we'll finish with a kitchen disco."

Middletons on the move

Carole and Michael previously resided at West View on Cock Lane in Berkshire which they purchased in 1976 for £34,000. The couple, who tied the knot in 1980, sold the home for a much healthier £158,000 in 1995.

© Getty Their West View home

Here the royal-to-be attended Bradfield Church of England primary school next to her family home and attended Brownies at the nearby church hall.

© Getty The couple's home at Oak Acre

The family moved again in the family relocated to Oak Acre, also in Berkshire, before splashing £4.7 million on Bucklebury Manor in 2012.

Kate's royal home

© Shutterstock The cottage has a beautiful pink exterior

Upon her marriage to Prince William, Kate moved into an apartment at Kensington Palace which they now use as an office when they come into the capital for work.

© Kensington Palace William and Kate live with their kids George, Charlotte and Louis

Now, she lives at Adelaide Cottage. The four-bedroom property is nestled in the heart of the 655-acre Windsor estate and previously featured a Graeco-Egyptian marble fireplace.

Pippa and James' homes

© Beretta/Sims/Shutterstock Pippa lives with her husband James

Pippa and James have also since moved out of Bucklebury Manor. Pippa has stayed in Berkshire and now shares a £15 million 32-room house on a 150-acre estate with her husband James Matthews and their three children.

© Getty James and Alizee live in Berkshire

Meanwhile, James is raising his son Inigo with Alizee in a £1.45m country home in Berkshire having moved out of London where they met.