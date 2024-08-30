Monty Don's jaw-dropping front garden display is straight out of a fairytale book

Given Monty Don's years of expertise as a professional gardener, it shouldn't be surprising that his own outdoor area at home is so impressive, and yet the Gardeners' World presenter still manages to wow his loyal followers when he shares photos of his jaw-dropping garden on social media.

The broadcaster and writer, 69, has a unique display of Yew hedges on a path leading up to the front of his gorgeous home in Herefordshire where he lives with his wife, Sarah, and Monty shared a photo that sparked a reaction on his Instagram.

© Instagram Monty Don's impressive Yew bushes

Monty's impressive hedges have been impeccably manicured in a cone-like fashion, which not only allows plenty of privacy from the front of his house thanks to their height and placement but also offers an intriguing look to the front garden.

The style of trees resembles a fairytale, or perhaps a scene from Alice in Wonderland, as one fan cleverly pointed out: "Where's Alice and the Red Queen!?"

Another was in awe of the plants and wrote in the comments: "This part of your garden has a fairytale magic to it! At dawn and dusk, & certainly on wintry frosty days."

A third added: "What an amazing path to walk up as you arrive!" while a fourth joked: "Do they move about when you are not looking?"

Monty's home life in Herefordshire with wife, Sarah

Monty and his wife Sarah snapped up Longmeadow in October 1991. "When we bought this house it was a ruin – no roof, electricity, running water or sanitation," Monty told The English Home. "It took 10 years to finish the initial building work."

Building work aside, Monty's property has also faced difficulties in recent years as a result of flooding.

While Monty is always positive on social media, he's brutally honest with his followers about the downfalls of living in the rural countryside and the perils of the unpredictable British weather.

The TV regular has been burdened with multiple floods at his home and, in January this year, opened up about the damage it's caused.

© Derry Moore Monty Don

"It has barely stopped raining for the past three months and as I write this the fields as far as the eye can see are underwater as are sections of the garden," he wrote.

"Mostly all this rain just means mud, slippery paths and the frustration of not being able to get on with much work in the garden without making a terrible mess."

© Instagram The TV star has spent years transforming his home and garden

Sharing his concerns about climate change, Monty added: "This is a wet part of a wet country and there have always been very wet periods in British winters, but it is definitely getting wetter, warmer and more extreme.

"Climate change now means that instead of being something we are observing and monitoring with a detached, almost academic interest, it is really affecting our day-to-day domestic lives and we have to react to this. The practical problem for gardeners is that it is too wet in winter and too dry in summer."