Gardeners' World star Monty Don's most precious photos with his grandchildren

Celebrity horticulturist Monty Don is a doting grandfather-of-three. The Gardener's World host shares three children with his wife Sarah - Tom, Adam and Freya - who have since gone on to welcome their own family additions.

Monty and Sarah, who met at Cambridge University, are proud grandparents to two grandsons and one granddaughter called Daisy. Their youngest grandson came into the world back in August 2022, with the TV star announcing the happy news over on X (formerly known as Twitter). "I acquired another grandson yesterday," he tweeted, before adding: "Everyone very happy."

WATCH: The life of Monty Don

Whilst Monty, 68, hasn't spoken at length about his expanding family, he has occasionally shared wholesome glimpses inside his life as a grandfather. During an appearance on Gardeners World Live, Monty spoke about how his eldest grandson has started to follow in his gardening footsteps. "They're quite young. George is only three, but yes he does [enjoy gardening]," he said.

Keep scrolling to discover Monty's sweetest moments with his two eldest grandchildren George and Daisy…

© Photo: Instagram Doting on Daisy Back in August 2022, Monty melted hearts with a precious snapshot of himself cuddling his baby granddaughter Daisy. The tiny tot looked so sweet wearing a white broderie dress and a vintage style wide-brimmed hat emblazoned with a pastel ditsy print. Looking every inch the doting grandfather, Monty could be seen wrapping his arms around the youngster with a broad grin etched across his face. He captioned his post: "Grandfather and granddaughter- Daisy in a hat".



© Instagram Dotty for Daisy Following Daisy's arrival, Monty enjoyed a tender bonding moment with his tiny granddaughter. In the snapshot, the doting grandfather could be seen cradling the newborn who looked so sweet wearing a white babygrow, blush pink tights and a colourful sun hat speckled with neon flowers. In his caption, he wrote: "Daisy sleeping in my arms."



© Instagram Monty's little helper Monty's grandson George looked every inch his grandfather's mini-me as he posed for a sweet photograph in what appeared to be Monty's sprawling garden at Longmeadow. Whilst Monty's royal-worthy outdoor space boasts different areas such as 'The Cottage Garden', 'The Jewel Garden' and 'The Vegetable Garden', little George was snapped riding a plane-shaped tricycle down a cobbled path lined with trees. "George came to help in the garden today," Monty noted in the caption.



© Instagram Monty's mini-me George got stuck in with nature once again during a sweet bonding moment with Monty. The youngster was photographed clutching a mini yellow digger whilst sitting atop a wooden worktop scattered with plant pots and white plant labels. For the gardening session, curly-haired George rocked a pair of sky blue wellies, jeans and a navy polo top.



© Instagram Digger delight In another heartwarming moment, Monty appeared to dote on little George as got to grips with a mini green spade. Heaping praise on his loved one, the TV gardener wrote in his caption: "Expert help in the garden today."



© Instagram A quacking time The duo bonded over a cluster of chickens in a particularly precious moment. In the image, George could be seen clinging onto a mesh fence, gazing intently at the fluffy chickens. In his caption, Monty joked: "George admiring the 'quacks'. We can tighten up on species detail in due course…"



Bonding with grandpa Aside from helping out in the garden, little George appears to be captivated by his grandfather's gorgeous kitchen. During a family visit, the tiny tot was photographed standing in a ceramic sink as he got to grips with the washing up. "George came to visit today," Monty noted in his caption. "Put him to work doing the washing up…"

