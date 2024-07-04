Monty Don inundated with support after sharing heartfelt post

Monty Don has shared a touching throwback photo featuring his beloved pet dog Nell who sadly passed away in 2023.

In the poignant snapshot, which was shared to Instagram earlier this week, horticulturist Monty, 68, could be seen sweetly stroking his Golden Retriever Nellie and his Yorkshire Terrier Patti whilst sitting on a cream armchair.

© Instagram Monty shares three dogs with his wife Sarah

The TV star appeared in his element bonding with his furry friends whom he shares with his wife Sarah.

Captioning his photo, Monty wrote: "Found this picture taken 4 years ago of Nell and Patti (and me)".

© Instagram Monty's dog Nellie passed away in 2023

Fans and friends flocked to the comments section with a plethora of supportive comments. "So gorgeous. Our dogs live on [forever] in our hearts", wrote one, while a second noted: "She was a beautiful dog" and a third added: "Wonderful memory".

Monty announced news of his beloved pet's death last year. Taking to Instagram at the time, he told his followers: "I was going to tell you about my new book which is published next week but that can wait because my lovely dear Nell died last night.

"She was diagnosed with cancer in June and every day this summer has been a gift but it is over now.

© Instagram Monty and Nell shared a special bond

"We buried her in the garden next to Nigel wrapped in one of my jackets with flowers, balls and her favourite biscuits. Her end was peaceful and dignified and ended obvious suffering but it never gets any easier to bear. So life goes on, but for the moment we are very, very sad."

Aside from Patti, Monty is also a proud dog owner to Dachshund Peggy, and Golden Retriever, Ned.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: The life of Monty Don

In a 2016 interview with The Guardian, Monty opened up about his love of dogs. "I like dogs because they are not humans," he said. "I get very uncomfortable when people start talking about dogs as 'my boys'. What is wonderful is that this is a wild animal which has chosen to go into partnership with you. It is the only wild animal that really does that."

© Nick Harvey/Shutterstock Monty Don and Sarah Don pictured in 2016

Asked by The English Home what no home should ever be without, in 2020, Monty replied, "A dog or two," and we couldn't agree more.

Monty's home life

The Gardeners' World star lives in a gorgeous Tudor hall home which he purchased with Sarah back in October 1991. The stunning property, called Longmeadow, has been transformed into a rural haven complete with a spectacular garden.

© Instagram The TV star's garden is a tranquil haven

"When we bought this house it was a ruin – no roof, electricity, running water or sanitation," Monty told The English Home. "It took 10 years to finish the initial building work."

Their unique property boasts 10 work rooms and studios, a sitting room and four bedrooms. Outside, meanwhile, the couple have transformed their two-acre space into a green oasis segmented into various smaller zones known as the 'Jewel', 'Cottage', 'Paradise' and 'Vegetable' gardens.