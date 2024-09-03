I'm a cat expert and these are the 5 garden mistakes you're making

Cats are territorial animals. But while your fluffy friend is more than welcome in your own garden, they can be a menace to your neighbours' properties, hunting wildlife, digging up plants, and using flower beds as litter trays.

Katie Gwilt, the UK's leading holistic cat expert aka The Kat Lady, reveals the common garden mistakes we're all guilty of making. It turns out you could actually be attracting felines into your garden instead of deterring them.

Liverpool-based cat groomer Katie says: "Cats are the most wonderful pets, but for outside cats it is impossible for their owners to keep checking all the time on what they are doing. This can mean that they can get up to mischief in other people's gardens. And I hope that these insights will help shed light on why that is, and what gardeners can do to safely and kindly deter an unwelcome furry visitor."

WATCH: Meet the royal family's beloved dogs

1. Growing the wrong herbs

© Getty Hello... it's me. Your herb garden could be the reason unwanted feline callers keep coming

Did you know your flourishing herb garden could be the reason local felines come calling? "Cats love mint, and any plant that is in the mint family which includes catnip. Many gardeners might not have a mint patch, but do you grow rosemary, oregano, lemon balm, basil or sage?," Katie reveals.

"All of these plants are part of the same family as mint and catnip, and will be sure to attract felines to your plot." Think about fencing off your herb garden or moving planters into a greenhouse if space allows.

2. Thinly-populated flowerbeds

© Getty Cats simply can't resist a sparse flowerbed

The less open space there is, the less likely a cat is to cause damage to your prized flowerbeds.

"When planting out consider filling spaces rather than leaving gaps, and this should help stop any unwanted destruction," Katie advises.

3. Unprotected bird feeders

© Getty You're basically offering up a buffet for local cats

You're basically offering up a buffet for local cats. My heart sank when I realised my neighbours had installed a new bird feeder: my four-legged pal Gus now spends hours waiting for the perfect opportunity to pounce.

Cats have a strong aversion to citrus scents so Katie advises using lemon juice, orange peel or other strong citrus aromas around the bird feeder or box. "This won't deter any birds, but it will make the cat think twice about visiting," she reveals.

4. Relying on toxic products

© Getty Be mindful of using any toxic products - opt for natural kitty deterrants

This is key. Katie states: "Cats can roam freely by law and it is illegal to put anything toxic out for them. Any deterrent needs to not cause harm, injury, distress or pain to the cat."

My late cat Simba developed fatal kidney disease from suspected toxic product poisoning – please don't put any products down that you wouldn't want your own pet coming into contact with.

Instead, deter unwanted feline presence the natural way by laying down coffee grounds or black pepper.

Make sure you're blocking off any easy access points for felines, too. "Prickly plants around gaps in the fence will also deter cats," Katie adds.

5. A negative mindset

© Getty Try and find out more about your visiting feline

"For many gardeners, a cat invasion can feel like a war, and cause untold stress on both sides," Katie says. Maybe try and find out a bit about your visiting cat, do they have a name? Take it from a bonafide crazy cat lady – you might just find yourself with a new furry friend!

Consider speaking to your neighbours if you suspect their male cats are unneutered; this will help prevent them from wandering too far from their territory.

PET ADVICE: I'm a dog expert, here are 5 things you should never do as a dog owner

If you really must shoo a cat from your garden, Katie advises clapping your hands to surprise them instead of using water pistols.