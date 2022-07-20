6 best sunscreens for dogs to protect your pup in the heatwave

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

We know the importance of keeping our dogs cool in the hot weather, but did you know that you should be applying sunscreen regularly to your pup?

As the heatwave across the UK isn’t going anywhere just yet, it’s crucial to keep your dog safe from the sun, particularly those with light skin and fur. That’s why we’ve searched high and low to find the best sun creams that are specially designed to protect dogs from the heat, so you can keep your four-legged friend happy and safe this summer.

Best sunscreens for dogs

Petkin Doggy Sunstick, £7, Viovet

For a non-greasy sun cream for dogs, try the Petkin Doggy Sunstick. It's been designed with a gentle formula that can be rubbed straight onto your pet, with SPF15 protection.

Petkin Doggy Sunwipes, £5.99, Amazon

If you're looking for an alternative to a sun cream spray, try the Petkin sun wipes. The handy wipes are easy to use on your dog, giving a refreshing feel and SPF15 protection. Pop them in your bag when on the go to give your friend a refreshing sunscreen top-up!

C&G antibacterial sun protection cream, £8.99, Amazon

This C&G SPF50 cream for pets protects your dog in the sun, and also doubles as an antibacterial to treat itchy, irritated skin. It’s received glowing reviews from Amazon shoppers, with over 800 five-star ratings.

Emmy's dog sunscreen, £38.06, Amazon

Containing shea butter and coconut oil, this gentle sun spray promises to nourish your pup's coat whilst providing protection from the sun. Amazing!

Warren London dog sunscreen, £13.95, Amazon

The Warren London sun cream with aloe vera moisturiser can be sprayed directly onto your pet's coat and used as frequently as needed. The rich Vitamin C formula will leave your dog feeling fresh and nourished.

Biteback sweet sun relief cream with sunscreen, £23.99, Amazon

Designed for dogs and horses, the Sweet Sun Relief cream protects pets from the sun with its SPF 30+ protection, as well as creating a barrier against insect bites - so it’s a must-have for pet owners in the hot summer months.

