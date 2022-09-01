7 best hoovers for pet hair to clean up after your fur baby

Cat and dog owners rejoice! If you are wondering, "What's the best hoover for pet hair?" look no further, because we've found the top rated pet hair vacuums from top brands like Bissell, Shark, Vax, Dyson and Henry that you can shop online.

How to clean all that fur off of our carpets, sofas and floors is the eternal dilemma, and sometimes it seems like a 24/7 job.

But these dream machines will make your life so much easier, whether you're looking for a standard upright, a cordless model, hand held vacuum or powerful shampoo carpet cleaner to tidy up after your fur babies.

So if you're ready to put an end to your pet hair cleaning woes, check out these top-rated hoovers for pet hair from Amazon, John Lewis and more.

Bissell hoover for pet hair

BISSELL ProHeat 2X Revolution Pet Pro Carpet Cleaner, was £299.99 now £239.99, Amazon

Weight: 7.94 kg

Rating: 4.7 of 5 stars

Top review: “Makes carpet cleaning seem effortless."

"Having a new puppy around the house my silver / grey carpet was beginning to look a bit... less silver /grey in places. Step in this carpet cleaner, all I can say is..... it is excellent... The result though were - Amazing!!, and even though my carpet is hoovered and cleaned daily - I was pretty disgusted and kind of embarrassed about the colour of the fluid coming up. Once I had started it was an all or nothing endevour as the area I'd just cleaned looked like brand new compared to the rest of the house...The pile stood up again like new, and the carpet looked and smelt fresh.”

Dyson hoover for pet hair

Dyson 330 Ball Animal 2 Upright Vacuum Cleaner, £429.99, Amazon

Weight: ‎10.7 kg

Rating: 4.4 of 5 stars

Top Review: "Absolutely amazing!!"

"First time I bought Dyson product to be honest, we have two dogs and two cats! I cleaned my bedrooms yesterday with my old hoover ( Henry) but we have very thick carpets to be honest and obviously the old hoover wasn’t powerful enough. Today I received this beast and you can see on the pic the amount of dust and hair. My house is very clean ( that’s what I thought) I hoover our bedrooms every 2 days but I can see the difference now between the old one and new one! You get what you pay for! Worth every penny!! Easy to use and amazing, very happy customer."

Shark hoover for pet hair

Shark Anti Hair Wrap Cordless Pet Vacuum, was £529.99 now £369.99, Shark

Weight: 4.58 kg

Run-time: Up to 120 minutes

Rating: 4.6 of 5 stars

Top review: “Great vacuum."

"This is the 2nd shark I have owned. Loved the first one, and this is even better. Bought this one as I seem to shed hair almost as much as my dog, so the anti hair wrap and pet tool are essential. I'd read other reviews that say it's quite heavy, especially doing stairs, but I don't find this at all. The only thing I will say is the battery doesn't last as long as I expected, unless on eco mode, but that may be because I've never had a cordless before so nothing to compare it too. Either way, I still love it. 5*.”

Shark HandVac Pet Cordless Vacuum Cleaner, £69.99, Lakeland

Weight:1.4kg

Run-time: 4 hours

Rating: 5 of 5 stars

Top review: "Fantastic small Shark in disguise."

"I bought this for our motorhome, it's fantastic, it's as good as my big shark in the house.. It sits in the corner waiting for the crumbs and dog hairs to drop, then it's out like a shot and picks up everything, not a dog hair in sight, then back to it's little charging corner."

Roomba for pet hair

iRobot Roomba i7 was £649 now £399, Amazon

Rating: 4.4 of 5 stars

Top review: "Worth every penny for a family home with dogs"

"Bought as a replacement for another robot vacuum and this is brilliant. The suction is amazing and it picks up dust and hair (2 x short haired dogs) fantastically. Navigates well around furniture and chairs etc and doesn’t get stuck on rugs like our old roomba and also doesn’t fall down stairs. No it’s not perfect and can’t get perfectly into corners but to keep a basic level of cleanliness in a busy family house I am in love with my roomba. She is called Eileen. And I love that I get a text from Eileen when she’s finished a job. Definitely worth the ££. "

Henry hoover for pet hair

Numatic Henry Pet Pro Cylinder Vacuum Cleaner, £139, John Lewis

Weight: 8kg

Rating: 4.7 of 5 stars

Top review: “So pleased with my Henry Pet Pro."

"The eco brushes are great & really make light work of hoovering pet hair off furniture & carpets. The multi floor tool glides along hard floors leaving nothing behind. Brilliant cleaner at a brilliant price!!!”

Vax hoover for pet hair

Vax ONEPWR Blade 4 Dual Pet Cordless Vacuum Cleaner, was was £329 now £229, Very

Weight: 2.9 kg

Run Time: 1.5 hours

Rating: 4.5 of 5 stars

Top review: “Lightweight and easy."

"Bought this vacuum for inbetween cleaning! With 2 dogs and a baby on the way lugging our corded vacuum around is too much every day, this is perfect for daily use, lightweight, nimble and brilliant suction for two very hairy dogs!"

