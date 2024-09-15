Inside author Veronica Schmidt's flower-filled 'Andalusian paradise' home in Marbella

Veronica Schmidt describes her family's home on the Costa del Sol as "an Andalusian paradise". The children's author adds: "When I first walked through the door of this estate, I gasped at the sight of the walls covered with blooms, as if it were straight out of my story The Kingdom of Flowers."

Of course, this being Marbella, there's plenty of glamour mixed in with the magic. When it was built in 1968, the villa stood alone at the foot of the Sierra Blanca mountains, but today it looks out over millionaire's playground the Golden Mile.

© MATTIA BETTINELLI Veronica Schmidt describes her family's home on the Costa del Sol as 'an Andalusian paradise'

In its first decades, it witnessed what was once a pretty village take off as a jetset destination, and was itself the venue for many of that era's legendary parties. If history is all part of the house's charm, so of course is the climate.

For Veronica and her husband Michael, whose MHS Group of luxury car companies spans Austria, Germany and Romania, the sunshine is a huge draw. "We come here in summer and in winter, as well as during our 12-year-old daughter Anne-Kathrin's school holidays in autumn and spring. Funnily enough, my favourite season here is winter," Veronica says.

© MATTIA BETTINELLI The villa looks out over millionaire's playground the Golden Mile

You're from Moldova and Michael is from Romania. What first brought you to Marbella, Veronica?

"We decided to spend our summer holidays at the iconic Marbella Club, which we loved because of the warmth of its Andalusian style. I said to my husband: 'Sometimes luxury is hidden in simplicity.'"

Then in 2016, you bought this house. How did you find it?

"As we explored the town with a local driver, we started talking to him about architecture, and I said I preferred the original low whitewashed houses because I appreciated their authenticity, untouched by the modern world. He told me there wasn't much of that style left, but he knew that one of the older villas was for sale."

© MATTIA BETTINELLI 'I never want to leave this place,' Veronica said of her dream home

Was it love at first sight?

"Yes. Something awoke memories of my childhood home, and although it’s a real contrast with our baroque-style house in Vienna, and even more so with our modern place in Bucharest, the appeal was undeniable.

© MATTIA BETTINELLI The children's author loves to immerse herself in the Andalusian fairy tale lifestyle

"Suddenly, I felt the urge to escape and immerse myself in this Andalusian fairy tale. I asked Michael to come to see it, and he understood completely. I never want to leave this place."

Your debut book, a collection of stories you wrote for Anne-Kathrin, is called A Mother and Daughter’s World of Enchantment. Do you find inspiration here?

© MATTIA BETTINELLI The couple spends two months a year in the home: one month in summer and two weeks in winter

Share with us the history of the villa...

© MATTIA BETTINELLI 'When designing the interior, I used natural materials, to preserve the original style and atmosphere,' Veronica said

"Originally, it had a lot more land, and was what in Andalusia is calleda finca. I found some gorgeous photos of the owners having breakfast with their horses – there's one unforgettable image of a horse with an orange in its mouth leaning through the kitchen window!

"The family also held some of the biggest parties on the Costa del Sol, full of celebrities and artists. Maybe the reason the villa's energy is so positive is because of those wonderful people who lived here. When I finished the renovation, I made a point of inviting them to dinner."

© MATTIA BETTINELLI

How much time do you spend here?

"Two months a year: one month in summer and two weeks in winter, as well as Anne-Kathrin's school holidays in autumn and spring. Funnily enough, my favourite season in Marbella is winter, because the temperature never drops below 17 degrees and the city enjoys 320 sunny days a year."

© MATTIA BETTINELLI Veronica has opened a design store in Vienna named Fleurs & Maison

"Compared with the cold of Vienna, I always long for warm, green and blooming Marbella, where the leaves never leave the trees and I can pick bouquets of roses every morning. Flowers are one of my great loves."

In fact, you've opened a design store in Vienna named Fleurs & Maison. How did your twin passions for homes and gardens play out here?

© MATTIA BETTINELLI 'There are colourful handmade Andalusian wall tiles and a lot of the furniture is wooden,' she explains

"When designing the interior, I used natural materials, to preserve the original style and atmosphere. Artisans from Seville gave an antique effect to the stone floors. There are colourful handmade Andalusian wall tiles and a lot of the furniture is wooden.

© MATTIA BETTINELLI In the garden, there are flowering trees as well as palms, citruses, figs, mangoes and olives

"As for the garden, we have flowering trees as well as palms, citruses, figs, mangoes and olives. Then there are lavender and Moroccan roses; and behind a greenwall of oleanders, we’ve planted a sail-shaped vegetable patch, inspired by one of our walks around the harbour."

© MATTIA BETTINELLI The couple also grow lavender and Moroccan roses

Can you tell us something about what you like most about Marbella?

© MATTIA BETTINELLI 'Flowers are one of my great loves,' Veronica says

"While walking along the promenade recently, I saw a pod of dolphins swimming very close to the shore. I think that says a lot about these beautiful beaches. The lively nights eating paella feel like an endless celebration. You can hike in the mountains, explore the old town or browse the luxury boutiques in Puerto Banús.

© MATTIA BETTINELLI The author has a great eye for decor and design

"And of course Marbella has an amazing food market; it's impossible to resist cooking up dishes for family and friends with the fresh seafood you can buy there."

© MATTIA BETTINELLI Veronica is passionate about the Marbella culture and lifestyle

You and Michael have so many projects. But somehow you're also finding time for your charitable foundation, which is focused on his Transylvanian homeland...

© MATTIA BETTINELLI The family is also focused on philanthropic pursuits

"As a family, we dovetail our professional and personal goals. We created the M&V Schmidt Foundation to preserve the German Saxon heritage of Transylvania. For my part, I've been involved in restoring original Saxon houses, transforming them into charming guesthouses.

© MATTIA BETTINELLI Veronica loves the laid-back Spanish life

"Every summer, our foundation organises Haferland Week to honour the rich history and beauty of the Haferland region, collaborating this year for the first time with the Duke of Edinburgh's International Award Romania.

© MATTIA BETTINELLI The villa was built in 1968

"It’s also worth noting that King Charles III has given a lot of support to Transylvania, making regular visits and conserving traditional buildings."

© MATTIA BETTINELLI History is all part of the house's charm and so is the climate

