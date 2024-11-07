Christina Applegate's secret zen den with supportive husband amid horror health update

Christina Applegate, 52, has recently opened up about her daily struggles with her chronic illness, multiple sclerosis (MS), and the debilitating experiences she has at home. The actress lives with her husband Martyn LeNoble, who she married in 2013, and they keep their personal lives very private.

Here's everything we know about Christina Applegate's Hollywood home that she keeps under wraps…

The star may live right in the middle of Hollywood but she still manages to keep her private property largely out of the limelight. Velvet Ropes reports that the actress first purchased her home for $950,000 in 1995 and she has lived there ever since! While the house isn't splashed all over social media, reports reveal that the property was originally built in 1985, with four bedrooms and four bathrooms.

WATCH: Christina Applegate's health battle revealed

The home boasts 4,740 square feet of living space and there is also a two-car garage.

It was overhauled when they experienced a flood thatdamaged the property, and now they have a stunning all-white kitchen complete with an island and plush finishes.

There are not many glimpses inside, but this one reveals the luxurious cooking space. The chic modern cabinets are warned up with wooden accessories and a red patterned rug. The room is bathed in natural light and generous cupboard space means things can be put away and not on display.

Outside, Christina and her husband have a pool, which may come in very useful for relaxing downtime amid the star's health battles.

© Getty Christina Applegate has on-going health struggles

Speaking on the MeSsy podcast with her co-host Jamie-Lynn Sigler, who also has MS, and their guest, bakery owner Rory Kandel, who was diagnosed with the same condition. Together, they shared their experiences and that's when Christina revealed: "I lie in bed screaming," describing the intense, sharp pains that plague her on a daily basis. "The ache, the squeezing—it's like a vice grip that just won't let go."

© Getty Christina Applegate got a standing ovation from the Emmy audience

Christina first announced that she had been diagnosed with MS in August of 2021, and has virtually retired from acting since, and makes few public appearances.

However, the former Friends star did appear at the 75th Annual Emmy Awards in January, during which she was brought to tears by the star-studded audience's lengthy standing ovation. Her fans are constantly sending her messages of support during her difficult circumstances.

When Christina's MS was first revealed fans were shocked but also impressed by her internal strength and determination. They rushed to send their well wishes and prayers to the Anchorman star, with one commenting: "Damn! Well let’s face it. You are a true inspiration. Just keep doing what you’re doing. Keep swinging. Keep ducking. You’re a fighter. We’re always rooting for you."