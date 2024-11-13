Late Queen struts and poses in unearthed Balmoral footage

The late Queen Elizabeth II adored the time she spent at her Scottish countryside abode, Balmoral Castle, and while a lot of her days there were private, some were caught on camera, an unearthed clip resurfacing online shows Her Late Majesty looking relaxed and happy.

The monarch was seen wearing a camel-coloured jacket and pleated skirt as she beamed at the camera and skipped along through the flowerbeds. The backdrop showcased Balmoral's stunning hillside views and the building's traditional exterior as the royal walked across the frame.

The footage was shared by a history account on Instagram, @factsofpast, and many fans adored the clip which was shown alongside other videos of Her Majesty. "Beautiful inside and out. We were blessed to have her for as long as we did," penned one user, and: "Beautiful Queen Elizabeth!!"

Balmoral Castle was where the Queen passed away in September 2022 and it was certainly very poignant that Her Majesty spent her final days there, as the 50,000-acre estate was well known to have been her favourite place on earth. Plus, it was previously described as a "paradise in the Highlands" by the late Queen Victoria.

WATCH: Why Balmoral is a special royal haven

Balmoral Castle was bought for Queen Victoria by Prince Albert in 1852, and it has hosted many royal summers since.

The late Queen's former press secretary Dickie Arbiter previously told HELLO!: "She [went] there regularly from the middle to the end of July right through to the beginning of October since she came to the throne.

"It's just home from home, a place where she [could] just get away from it all, putting her feet up."

© Getty Queen Elizabeth II and The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh with their two young children, Princess Anne and Prince Charles outside Balmoral Castle, 19th September 1952.

The latest news about Balmoral is that it could be used for events in the near future as plans have been submitted to the council for the Queen’s Building to "be used for weddings, dinners, meetings and associated events."

If the application is successful, the revamped layout of the Queen's Building would include a new reception area and an expanded outdoor patio area that could accommodate 277 people inside and 144 outside.

Balmoral is very picturesque

The secluded location of the property makes it the perfect place to host a party as there will be no chance of any noise complaints!

Danielle Stacey, HELLO!'s Online Royal Correspondent, previously explained why King Charles may have made the unexpected decision to open up the royal family's private residence to the public.

"I understand that the King has very much wanted to make many of the royal residences more accessible to the public, especially ones that are not in use all year round.

"It's one of His Majesty's many moves to make the monarchy more transparent, especially in the time of a cost-of-living crisis."