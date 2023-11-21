Sarah Ferguson has shared an insight into how the late Queen Elizabeth II's corgis, Sandy and Muick, coped with settling into Royal Lodge when they moved in with the Duke and Duchess of York after the late monarch's death last year.

The Duchess of York appeared on Monday's edition of This Morning, in a surprising move which saw her guest edit the ITV programme, when she provided the update.

One segment of the show saw Sarah sitting down with Graeme Hall, This Morning's resident dog expert who is nicknamed 'The Dogfather', to chat about adopting and re-homing dogs and the best ways to make the process as smooth as possible.

Graeme then asked the Duchess how she ensured Sandy and Muick coped with the transition. "We started off, at night we kept them away so they had their own beds and mats and everything perfect [for them]."

Sarah, who is mother to Princesses Eugenie and Beatrice then added that a year later, the dogs have managed to feel more at home: "And they're really settling in well now. Although I've noticed Muick needs to see Graeme."

The Duchess of York, 64, resides at Royal Lodge with her ex-husband, Prince Andrew, 63. The royal residence is the perfect location for the two pups as it boasts 30 rooms and sits upon 21 acres of secluded private land, no doubt giving the animals free rein to run about and explore.

Sarah poses with one of the corgis

The late Queen was, famously, a big animal lover and was the owner of more than 30 corgis across her lifetime. At one point, Her Late Majesty even had up to ten corgis in her possession at one time and showered them with royal treatment and a life of luxury including home-cooked meals from a "royal dog menu".

At the time of Queen Elizabeth II's death, she had two corgis, Sandy and Muick, and shortly after her passing, they were handed over to Sarah and Andrew who are themselves big animal lovers. Sarah described taking in her late mother-in-law's animals an "honour".

© Getty Queen Elizabeth II considered her corgis to be like family

"I'm their favourite, but everyone always says it's because I give them bones in broth," she told French publication Gala, previously. "I love everything about them and I'm the one who spoils them the most. It's a big honour to have them with us."

She added: "The corgis are very sweet, very polite and well-behaved. I love them and they're happy. We take it in turns walking them, which is a bit confusing for the poor dogs. They never know who is going to be taking them out!"